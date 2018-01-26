Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

News / Africa

by Staff Reporter

A Zimbabwean man working as a herd boy in Botswana is reported to have died in that country and authorities are looking for relatives to collect his body.In a notice another Zimbabwean in that country said "Please help us locate relatives of the Late Mr Gift Mpofu.Details that we know are that he is a Zimbabwean national in the mid-forties. He is known to come from any of these places Esigodini, Mawabeni, Sibomvu, Doyana,Mbizingwe."He said Mpofu died on 3rd January, 2018 at Mokubilo Village, Botswana where he was working as a herd boy."His body is currently at Orapa Hospital Mortuary, Botswana awaiting collection by the family or relatives. Anybody who can assist or have any information that can help us locate his relatives please kindly contact Mr Palalane Tamajasi on +267 71493270 or Mr D. Nyathi on +267 71489007 WhatsApp. (Kindly forward the message on social media, Thank You)," he said.