Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Fuel tankers used for drugs, ivory, arms smuggling operations across Zimbabwe - South Africa

by Tapiwa Vhurundiya (Khuluma Reporter)
5 hrs ago | Views
These were discovered inside a truck destined for Zimbabwe.
Modified tanker trucks are at the center of a new wave of drug smuggling into and through South Africa as well as movement of illegal arms and ivory from and out of Zimbabwe, a Khuluma Afrika investigation has established.

This was discovered after a fuel tanker truck was hijacked just after the South Africa - Mozambique border post. The hijackers reportedly took the truck to a secluded farm believed to be their 'extraction' point only to find out the vehicle barely had fuel, and the tank had been modified.

The truck was driven and abandoned close to the highway. When it was seized by authorities, the container was taken apart leading to a discovery of contraband and some arms.

Intelligence documents shown to Khuluma Afrika indicate that the authorities in South Africa believe "there is a dual flow process of illicit and illegal goods up and down that route. A large percentage of the stock goes to cook houses in Hartebeesport/Britz areas... We are in the process of identification, naming, profiling and detailing vehicles and addresses of participants and players."

"There seems to be a reverse consignment of electronic goods and clothing via the same transportation means (this is highly possible as being the reason in the spike in truck hi-jackings and mall robberies of cellphone/i-pad/tablets/high end goods companies)." read another part of the documents seen by Khuluma Afrika.

The smuggling of drugs and ivory first came to light in 2014 after an intelligence informant was arrested. According to sources in South Africa, the lady peddled information for ulterior motives.


Ivory intercepted in South Africa. Its origin is said to be Zimbabwe

By 2016, it had been established that the Mozambique border and the Beitbridge border had become prime smuggling routes.

According to documents seen by Khuluma Afrika, ephedrine, illegal cigarettes and ivory are smuggled into South Africa through these border posts and using this means. In reverse, second hand clothing, cocaine, crystal meth and illegal arms are smuggled into Zimbabwe.

"... external vehicles that are being taken to the SA/Zim border are vessels for drug substances in demand on the Zimbabwe side. Sources speak to MDMA, ecstasy, mandrax, disco biscuits and heroin."

"The eth comes in via Beit-bridge across the Limpopo carried in by Gumas in conjunction with cigarettes, rhino horn, elephant tusks and any high return substance or product that is in demand."

According to documents seen by Khuluma Afrika, at least 9 energy and freight companies are involved in these syndicates.

At least 5 of those are controlled and operated by people known to South African law enforcement. The other three companies however are owned by known associates (runners) of Grace Mugabe's children, Russell Goreraza and Robert Mugabe jnr.

According to intelligence documents shown to this publication, at least one firm points directly to controversial businessman Genius Kadungure and an associate named in the documents as Titus Mudzonga.

At least 22 other firms with Zimbabwean connections point towards Grace Mugabe, her sons, and several controversial and pompous businessmen from the country.

South African authorities are on high alert after the discovery of an arms cache in Mpumalanga in December.

Whilst several suspects were arrested, Khuluma Afrika was shown ID documents and criminal suspect files of four Zimbabweans who are believed to have been behind the procurement of the arms.

Police believe the arms were meant for use in aggravated robberies but intelligence services in the country believe the arms were destined to Zimbabwe using the same smuggling routes.

Khuluma Afrika was told that the Zimbabwean government was told to take threats by former Minister Jonathan Moyo of bloodshed seriously as they believe arms are being smuggled into Zimbabwe, or are on their way there.

They also believe that illegal activities are being used to raise funds for the purposes of destabilising Zimbabwe.

A source who spoke to Khuluma Afrika indicated that the SA government had become uneasy about the repeat involvement of Grace Mugabe's sons in illicit activities and this was raised with Robert Mugabe during meetings held when his wife was facing arrest.

"He was told and shown evidence that his son and step son were setting up a criminal enterprise in the country. After he was removed, the amount of cash generated through these smuggling operations definitely made people uneasy. And it has annoyed a lot of people including ministers who oversee the portfolios dealing with this. Especially the pompous rich lots who are just criminals" he stated.

Towards the end of 2017, South Africa's police Minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted a video taken at a party hosted by Genius Kadungure (Ginimbi) with a caption lamenting his wealth as "ill-gotten proceeds of crime".

This is a developing story and investigation...



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community

Comments

1seater sofa on sale

Pumula south 4beds $27 000

Cottage to let

Cotton tights for kids on sale

For sale is i phone6

2 bedroom cottage to let

2 bedroom cottage to let

Greenhouses and plastic


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets Russian Billionaire

24 mins ago | 364 Views

Peter de Villiers named Zimbabwe coach

29 mins ago | 138 Views

First Lady launches UBH cancer screening programme

37 mins ago | 161 Views

Makamba rejoins Zanu-PF, fight for Mt Darwin South

39 mins ago | 431 Views

Mzembi arrested again

49 mins ago | 757 Views

Bulawayo finally secures cremator

52 mins ago | 252 Views

Zesa, BCC relations worsen

53 mins ago | 182 Views

Residents group threatens Moyo with legal action

53 mins ago | 369 Views

Cuthbert Dube dragged to the Court over $19,000

54 mins ago | 198 Views

Row over Zacc logo change

55 mins ago | 149 Views

Tsvangirai appoints Chamisa as acting President

1 hr ago | 2335 Views

Mnangagwa to appoint deputy CJ soon

2 hrs ago | 902 Views

Gukurahundi: The untold story, Dabengwa to blame?

2 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Mwonzora under fire

2 hrs ago | 1322 Views

PDP resolutions on the MDC Alliance, the Economy and Elections

4 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Ministry of transport marred with 'irregular' deals

5 hrs ago | 1548 Views

President, VP, must 'Live and Leave' together

5 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Website to track President Mnangagwa's performance launched

6 hrs ago | 3477 Views

WATCH: David Beckham launches 'Malaria Must Die'

6 hrs ago | 737 Views

G40 stole party name?

6 hrs ago | 2818 Views

MDC-T to charge Obert Gutu?

6 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Mnangagwa to pay Prophet Wimbo courtesy call

6 hrs ago | 3375 Views

Axe falls on Zec officials

6 hrs ago | 2229 Views

Mudenda slams banks' 'colonial mentality'

6 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Tsvangirai, Mujuru in fresh talks

6 hrs ago | 3589 Views

G40 challenges Mnangagwa legitimacy

7 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Mujuru not in bed with Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 1080 Views

MDC-T trapped in debt

7 hrs ago | 466 Views

Acquitted teacher demands $100,000 from pupil's dad

7 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Zanu-PF violence flares up in Buhera South

7 hrs ago | 983 Views

Hold political violence area leaders accountable, says Tshinga

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

Lightning strike 7 family members, killing 2

7 hrs ago | 647 Views

'Genocide Commission must avoid opening new wounds'

7 hrs ago | 310 Views

Prof Nyagura hits back on Grace Mugabe PhD

7 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Gushungo Dairy bombers trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

Six gold panners jailed 106 years for fatal assault

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Businessman wants Mandiwanzira charged

7 hrs ago | 613 Views

Chigwedere's son spits venom

7 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Soldier shooting victims buried side-by-side

7 hrs ago | 738 Views

Heavily armed police in 2hr stand-off with angry mob

7 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Zapu treasurer forced out

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bosso's huge $1 million sponsorship deal

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

Same old Bob, same old Joice?

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mzembi passport bid delayed

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

Chamisa not allowed to see Tsvangirai?

7 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Karikoga Kaseke ordered to pay $225 for child's upkeep

7 hrs ago | 348 Views

UN-AU decry absence of women in peacebuilding activities

19 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa security beefed up

20 hrs ago | 14367 Views

Young African women turn to coding

21 hrs ago | 1770 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days