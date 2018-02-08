Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

'Jesus' arrested after robbery in Botswana

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Despite his social media notoriety, the 17-year-old boy known as "Jesus" - who was paraded on Botswana Television (Btv) on Thursday night news - did not take leave from his deadly deeds, Mmegi Online reported.

Following his release from police custody on Tuesday, Jesus was this afternoon caught red-handed after breaking into a house in Block 7 in Gaborone and stealing a laptop.

Eyewitnesses said the Block 7 Neighbourhood Watch team caught the boy and the angry of mob of Block 7 residents started beating him up before calling the police for the arrest.

"It is true. Jesus was apprehended this afternoon after he was released on Tuesday," confirmed Banneetse Keakile, Station Commander of the Sir Seretse Khama Airport Police Station.

"He was caught and arrested this afternoon at Block 7 after breaking into a house and stealing a laptop. And he is currently in hospital for injuries he sustained from the mob," said Keakile.

Keakile also said Jesus' partner in crime escaped from the wrath of the mob and is currently on the run.

He further cleared that the boy was actually released from police custody on Tuesday this week because his gang members cleared him of the robbery charges they are facing.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Mmegi Online

Comments

Available is a room to rent

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Mobile food trailer brand new

Town flat to share

Holiday accommodation available

Property for sale

It courses for cisco, comptia

Kirsty lounge suite


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai deserves better

9 mins ago | 28 Views

Woman uses fake certificate for 11 years

10 mins ago | 54 Views

Aspiring MDC MP up for murder

10 mins ago | 30 Views

'MDC' prefix dropped from 'MDC Alliance'

11 mins ago | 70 Views

Chivayo spills the beans on deals

13 mins ago | 87 Views

Police refuse to open genocide docket against Robert Mugabe

18 mins ago | 82 Views

MDC-T leadership must come out clear on leadership

19 mins ago | 51 Views

ANC recalls Jacob Zuma

1 hr ago | 1578 Views

MDC-T to hold Extraordinary National Executive and Council meetings this Thursday

2 hrs ago | 1095 Views

More changes in Zimbabwe police force

2 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

3 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Mnangagwa: How to kill a peace commission at birth

4 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission's credibility questioned

4 hrs ago | 813 Views

Zimbabwe genocide commission release consultation dates

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

4 killed as house collapses

4 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Zimbabwe to cut, polish diamonds in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Picture Of The Day: Chinotimba chats with Grace Machel

4 hrs ago | 2918 Views

The election cannot be free and fair

6 hrs ago | 952 Views

Chamisa over rated - aspiring MP

6 hrs ago | 2542 Views

MRP rally in Bubi Community successful

6 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zuma says he will respond‚ not resign

6 hrs ago | 2401 Views

He milks snake venom to save lives

6 hrs ago | 2470 Views

Zimbabwe human rights record under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

'Brace for more rains'

6 hrs ago | 2330 Views

ZLHR challenge re-writing of O'level English exams

7 hrs ago | 1264 Views

ZCP a remedy to Zanu PF hegemony

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

United States works with 350,000 Zimbabwean farmers to tackle dangerous pest targeting maize crop

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

The man who filmed 'The Angel' at T.B. Joshua's church speaks out!

8 hrs ago | 4568 Views

Mnangagwa: The General's Frontman

8 hrs ago | 3783 Views

In politics read the game & dynamics - A Big Monday With Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa very concerned about Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao

8 hrs ago | 7191 Views

Mujuru pushes for new coalition

8 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Zimsec saga: Teachers threaten demonstration

9 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Chivayo denies Grace Mugabe ties

9 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Chamisa aligned youths prepared to unleash violence on Mudzuri

9 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Mugabe implicated in Chivayo shady deals

9 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Chiwenga gets tough on aspiring MPs, elections

9 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Mnangagwa placed under US sanctions

9 hrs ago | 6776 Views

Push for Mugabe's arrest over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mudzuri barred from Harvest House

9 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Econet speaks on network disruption

9 hrs ago | 939 Views

Form 4 bullies beat up juniors, suspended

9 hrs ago | 980 Views

'Cop shot soldier for obstructing him from arresting suspect'

9 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Pokello, Elikem part ways

9 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Mnangagwa shuffles 16 top cops

9 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Bata calls on RBZ to hike incentive

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bulawayo cuts bills by 50%

9 hrs ago | 931 Views

Minister defends youths focus bank establishment

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

BCC collects over $7m from building plans

9 hrs ago | 234 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days