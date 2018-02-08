'Jesus' arrested after robbery in Botswana

News / Africa

by Staff Reporter

Despite his social media notoriety, the 17-year-old boy known as "Jesus" - who was paraded on Botswana Television (Btv) on Thursday night news - did not take leave from his deadly deeds, Mmegi Online reported.Following his release from police custody on Tuesday, Jesus was this afternoon caught red-handed after breaking into a house in Block 7 in Gaborone and stealing a laptop.Eyewitnesses said the Block 7 Neighbourhood Watch team caught the boy and the angry of mob of Block 7 residents started beating him up before calling the police for the arrest."It is true. Jesus was apprehended this afternoon after he was released on Tuesday," confirmed Banneetse Keakile, Station Commander of the Sir Seretse Khama Airport Police Station."He was caught and arrested this afternoon at Block 7 after breaking into a house and stealing a laptop. And he is currently in hospital for injuries he sustained from the mob," said Keakile.Keakile also said Jesus' partner in crime escaped from the wrath of the mob and is currently on the run.He further cleared that the boy was actually released from police custody on Tuesday this week because his gang members cleared him of the robbery charges they are facing.