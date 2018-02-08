Zuma face arrest today

News / Africa

by news24

As a dramatic raid is carried out on the Gupta family's Saxonwold compound, City Press has learnt of the imminent arrest of at least two Gupta brothers as well as Duduzane Zuma.City Press was told by a senior source within the security cluster that two Gupta brothers as well as President Jacob Zuma's son face arrest from today in connection with money laundering, fraud and corruption charges related to the failed dairy farm project in Vrede, Free State.The source was unable to reveal which two of the three Gupta brothers are set to be arrested.However, City Press has established that elder Gupta brother Ajay is in the country.