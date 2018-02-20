Latest News Editor's Choice


British couple kidnapped in South Africa

by AFP
8 hrs ago | Views
Durban is a popular tourist destination in South Africa

Two dual British-South African nationals have been kidnapped in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal region, leading the UK Foreign Office to warn tourists face the threat of violence from extremists linked to the Islamic State (IS) group.

The couple, who have not been named, were taken on 12 February while on holiday in the province.

They have not yet been found, and police say they are not yet sure of the motive.

But two people have been arrested in connection with the abduction - one of whom was detained two years ago in connection with the case of twin brothers accused of planning attacks ordered by IS.

News agency AFP says Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 38, and Fatima Patel, 27, face charges of kidnapping.

They have not yet been asked to plead.

Meanwhile, the couple's car has been found near the coastal city of Durban, some 300km (185 miles) from Vryheid, where they were believed to have been holidaying.

It has been taken for forensic testing.

The UK Foreign Office said it was unable to give further details.

In a statement released to the BBC, it said:

"We are working closely with the South African authorities following the kidnap of two South African/British dual nationals and have offered consular support to the family. As there is an ongoing investigation we cannot comment further."

Source - AFP
