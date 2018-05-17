Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Zimbabwean man places pregnant wife's picture on SA billboard

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
While other husbands show off their love for their spouses on social media through selfies on birthdays, Valentine's Day and the like, for Nhlanhla Nxumalo that was not enough.

The man based in the Eastern Cape, who grew up in Bulawayo's Old Pumula suburb popularly known as emadonkini area went a step further by putting up a billboard along a busy highway in South Africa with his pregnant wife Sindiso as the star attraction.

The billboard with his wife's picture and some special words "Somoya wam, Ngiyaziqhenya Ngawe, Uyathandwa (My soul mate, I am proud of you, you are loved), had social media buzzing for the better part of the month in Mzansi.

The billboard has definitely become the talk of that country as people have showered Nhlanhla with praises for showing off the love he has for his wife.

In an interview, Nhlanhla said he just wanted to appreciate his wife.

"I wanted to make my wife feel special with the gesture. She had been on maternity leave for about four months and it was hard for her to leave the baby behind as she returned to work. I wanted to cheer her up through this gesture. These days we live in a world where grandmothers aren't near to us to help her with the baby," said Nhlanhla.

According to studies, 67 percent of mothers suffer from separation anxiety when they first return to work after having a baby and two-thirds of the working mums feel guilty about being away from their children when at work.

So as a remedy Nhlanhla decided to put up the billboard.

"She was stressed because she was even contemplating not going back to work so that she takes care of the child. This was my small way to settle her mind and give her something to smile about and forget the stresses of being a mother," said Nhlanhla.

The ex-Milton High School pupil who works as a technician in Mzansi said he was prepared to do anything to put a smile on his wife's face.

"I'm happy at how excited she was when she saw the billboard with her picture on it. Even the added attention from people who started talking about the billboard made her day. People's attention has shifted from them asking how the child is to people talking about the billboard every time they meet me, her or us, which eases her mind."

Refusing to reveal how much he paid for his romantic stunt, Nhlanhla said the billboard was erected on May 1 when Sindiso was on her way to the salon.

"The original idea was that when she returns to work on May 2, she'd see it on the main road. However, the billboard was erected a day before so she ended up seeing it when she was on her way to the salon to do her hair in preparation of getting back to work."

Sindiso a lawyer at the East London Magistrate's Court said it was unbelievable seeing herself on a billboard.

"I was on my way to the salon and I saw the picture from afar then I said to myself, this looks like me. When I got closer, I was shocked upon realising it was me. I was confused as to how this happened," said Sindiso.

After all that has been said and done, Nhlanhla believes that he has done the right thing with his friends feeling challenged to do something similar for their wives.

"Other people have been envious of what I've done for my wife.  My friends especially, say they feel challenged and would want to do the same. I read on social media that some women feel that my wife is the luckiest woman alive to have a husband like me."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Chronicle

Comments

6 tonne truck for hire

Couples getaway

Waist trimming belts on sale

Looking for a house to rent in low densities

Benz on sale

Kids tracksuits on sale

Factory for sale priced to go

6 acre plot and business center for sale in woodville in bulawayo.


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZIPP's Dr Kasiyamhuru takes election campaign to Norton

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Baby dies from induced vomiting prescribed by prophet

6 hrs ago | 1112 Views

PHOTOS: Primary school robbers send Bulawayo police on high speed chase

6 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Police not allowed to eat, smoke in public - ZRP boss

6 hrs ago | 1382 Views

The British betrayal of Zimbabwean people is not new

6 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Fake lands officer dupes home seekers

7 hrs ago | 669 Views

'Zanu PF too fractured to win 2018,' Mandaza predicted - yet another feeble excuse for ignoring reforms

15 hrs ago | 1415 Views

ED means business and Zimbabwe is on the path to recovery

18 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Armed robbers shoot, kill businessman

18 hrs ago | 4552 Views

5 Alternative business investment ideas other than stocks

19 hrs ago | 1253 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting the Zimbabwean Economy

19 hrs ago | 278 Views

Made in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1604 Views

How Zimbabwe can benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA)

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe losing the product counterfeit war

20 hrs ago | 441 Views

Taming government expenditure

20 hrs ago | 235 Views

British loan, compliment China's mega deals, soften Zanu PF vote-rigging - China's new acolyte

20 hrs ago | 896 Views

Balancing change and consolidating the gains of independence

21 hrs ago | 220 Views

Maziwisa abandons Highfield house

21 hrs ago | 3477 Views

Zanu-PF MP in ICU

21 hrs ago | 4280 Views

Prophet confesses to adultery

21 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair acquitted of extortion charges

21 hrs ago | 441 Views

Public officials should fight corruption

21 hrs ago | 133 Views

LEAKED: Teachers' contracts terminated, Solusi High school students left stranded - WhatsApp Update

21 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Ibbo Mandaza predicts Zanu PF poll routing

22 hrs ago | 4524 Views

Mugabe's NPD defends using Joshua Nkomo's portrait

22 hrs ago | 1409 Views

ZBCtv Facebook page to LiveStream Caps United v Highlanders match

23 hrs ago | 922 Views

ZOU to partner ZIMCHE, AAU in four day workshop

24 hrs ago | 490 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days