SA's Home Affairs DG Mkuseli Apleni quits

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba confirmed on Monday that the department's director general Mkuseli Apleni has resigned."I would like to announce officially that the director-general of the Department of Home Affairs, Mr Mkuseli Apleni, has tendered his resignation, effective end of July 2018, to pursue other career opportunities in the private sector," Gigaba told the media at a briefing in Hatfield, Pretoria.Former Home Affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize suspended Apleni in September last year.Apleni, who was appointed to the position in 2010, successfully challenged the suspension in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.