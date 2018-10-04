Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / Africa

African governments urged to integrate statistics and geospatial information for sustainable development

by APO
1 min ago | Views
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, October 5, 2018 - The Regional Committee of the United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management in Africa (UN-GGIM: Africa) ended Thursday with experts urging African leaders to prioritize dialogues that need to take place to ensure national statistical, planning and mapping authorities collaborated effectively in the development of respective data infrastructures and systems on the continent.

This, they said, would encourage a potential unification of national statistical offices and national mapping authorities bringing shared benefits to both offices.

Delegates noted that for Africa to effectively implement the SDG and 2063 agendas, decision makers needed to recognize that an in-depth knowledge of links among people, economic activities and geographic locations could promote a deeper understanding of key social, economic and environmental issues than is possible through an assessment of socioeconomic data alone.

They recommended that UN-GGIM: Africa be established as an overarching governance framework in the field of geospatial information management, science and technology to ensure it has capacity to adapt policies and strategic actions to address issues of particular relevance to Africa and also ensure that national bodies are capable of addressing Africa's unique concerns.

Participants called on the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Union Commission (AUC) and other pan-African institutions to work collaboratively in promoting and advocating the importance of geospatial information in the achievement of sustainable development objectives at national, regional and international levels. Also of crucial importance is the promotion of trade and regional integration.

The ECA and UN-GGIM: Africa were urged to continue the development of the African spatial statistical framework and guidelines for geo-enabling national strategies for the development of statistics.

Participants took note of their partners' statistical capacity-building programs and recommended that they foster synergies and coordinate actions in support of national statistical systems in financial, technical and human resources.

Delegates were drawn from member States with experts in the field from the continent and beyond also in attendance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - APO

Comments

Big ,smart house forsale

Retail outlets to let

Property to let

Restaurant for sale

Mining tools

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Residential house forsale

Mining compressors


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

10 mins ago | 2 Views

'Chigumba tweet case verdict today'

32 mins ago | 32 Views

Rooting out corruption one arrest at a time

32 mins ago | 38 Views

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

34 mins ago | 32 Views

Finance Minister cannot change Act Of Parlimanet via ministerial statement

36 mins ago | 124 Views

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

40 mins ago | 439 Views

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

49 mins ago | 88 Views

BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

51 mins ago | 66 Views

Who cursed our Economy?

56 mins ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of critical drugs

2 hrs ago | 818 Views

Battle over NSSA erupts

2 hrs ago | 716 Views

Truworths wades into devaluation debate

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Billions earmarked for Zimbabwe oil project

2 hrs ago | 931 Views

NSSA pardons defaulting employers

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

'Declare hyenas state of disaster'

3 hrs ago | 1807 Views

Ariel blow for Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

Money Laundering Bill to stem externalisation

3 hrs ago | 738 Views

'Preserve culture to enhance local tourism'

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Senators demand cholera vaccines at Parliament

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

Man gets 20 years for murder

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zanu-PF chair ruffles feathers at top table

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Forex shortage hits essential drugs supply

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Teachers demand pay hike

3 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover's house ablaze

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Vandalism puts struggling NRZ off track

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Protect personal data breaches

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Ex-councillors in court over stands

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mthuli Ncube's monetary measures could stabilise currency, but drive inflation

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

Panicky Zimbabweans resort to hoarding

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Minister defends police brutality on vendors

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa worried by raw exports

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Zimra can raise over $8bn on increased tax compliance'

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Churches push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Hermaphrodite kid's op procedures start

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chief Sigola in court for assault

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Cement sector has excess capacity'

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Cold spell to continue

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Esigodini

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Man 'stabs, stones' 'witch' aunt to death

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Govt cracks whip on gold milling centres

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Justice Malaba calls for modernisation of Zimbabwe judiciary

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Jabulani Sibanda, Didymus Mutasa re-admitted into Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

Zesa boss granted bail

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Kasukuwere dumped by top lawyer

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mnangagwa claims that 'World warming up to Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Matemadanda reacts angrily to Chamisa attack

3 hrs ago | 787 Views

Govt blasts 'insensitive' MPs

3 hrs ago | 171 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days