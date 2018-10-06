Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Apartheid-era Foreign Affairs Minister Pik Botha has died at his Pretoria home.

He was 86.

His son Piet Botha, who is in the band Jack Hammer, confirmed that his father died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of the morning.

Piet Botha added that he will always remember his father for having the ability to immediately sort out issues if there was any trouble, and that he will miss him dearly.

Botha was admitted to a Pretoria hospital in late last month.

Roelof "Pik" Botha was the world's longest-serving foreign minister.

He was born in April 1932, and according to SA history online, the law graduate started in the foreign affairs department in 1953.

In April 1977, he was appointed minister of foreign affairs and represented the constituency of Westdene in Johannesburg.

Botha famously changed allegiance from the National Party to the African National Congress in 2000.


Source - News24
More on: #Botha, #Apartheid

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days