Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Zimbabwe Embassy in SA monitors Johannesburg situation

by Staff Reporter
10 Aug 2019 at 08:02hrs | Views
Undocumented foreigners arrested as police raided buildings in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency(ANA)
THE Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa is monitoring the situation in Gauteng province mainly Johannesburg where police in that country have been rounding up foreign immigrants in the wake of recent clashes between the cops and vendors.

It is understood that more than 560 undocumented immigrants, the majority believed to be Ethiopians and other people from the Sadc region including Zimbabwe, were rounded up during a joint intelligence operation dubbed, "Operation O kae Molao".

Some of the agencies implementing the operation comprise the Gauteng provincial traffic police and Saturation Unit, the Immigration Officers (Home Affairs), SARS Customs, the Joburg Metro Police Department and clothing brand owners.

The Chronicle understands that tensions have in the last two days been simmering between native South Africans and immigrants over the recent clashes between police and vendors.

The vendors are a mixture of nationalities though the majority are locals.

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi said they have been in touch with a number of Zimbabweans in that country to ascertain their safety and ensure that their welfare and interests are safe guarded.

"I don't have much information at the moment but the embassy and the consulate is monitoring events on the ground to ascertain the nature of the problem.

"So far we have reached out to many Zimbabweans around Gauteng and have been collecting information to make informed decisions on the way forward," said the Ambassador.

According to the SABC, police arrested several undocumented foreign nationals and also discovered unlicensed firearms during the raids. Gauteng Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters told the SABC that they also seized large quantities of counterfeit clothing and footwear.

"We have found a large consignment of counterfeit goods, of which the value is yet to be determined.  

"We also arrested undocumented foreign nationals.  "In one room on the 12th floor of the medical building, we found firearms that did not have licences. So, those are going to be taken in for ballistics, he said.  

One of the eye witnesses from Newtown, Ms Nothando Ncube, said a lot of undocumented immigrants including Zimbabweans were taken in for questioning during the raid.  

"It was chaotic and a number of immigrants were picked up while other policemen pounced on those who sell counterfeit clothing and foot wear.  

"At one point we thought people were going to die because there was violence when illegal traders decided to push back," said Ms Ncube.  

The Africa Diaspora — an organisation representing immigrants — told online sources that the raids are a complete abuse of the rights of foreign nationals in the City of Johannesburg.  

Mr Vusimusi Banda, from the Africa Diaspora, reacted to the violence that erupted in the same area which resulted in members of the public attacking police.  

"We met the Johannesburg Station Commander.  

"I think it was on June 10 and in our discussions, we agreed that if there is an operation, even if it happens in the morning, as the Africa Diaspora, they can tell us right in the morning.  

"We can come here so that we can see that everything is done within the confines of the law, but that's not what's happening.  

"There's complete and blatant abuse of the rights of the people that are here because nobody thinks they are worth protecting," said Mr Banda.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 704 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1133 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 766 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 644 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 631 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 904 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1642 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

10 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3982 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4328 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11439 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

12 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4077 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

13 hrs ago | 8998 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6562 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5222 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4605 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3985 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

19 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2894 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4769 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10869 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1724 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 839 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1529 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2713 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days