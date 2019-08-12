Jacob Zuma laughs at Ramaphosa

News / Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

Webakwethu!! Kubi!Iyabhubhudl’inkezo.



Iwa libheke Umoya.



Sengathi bakhona abazoyikhotha imbenge yomile. — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) August 12, 2019

Former South African President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma on Monday posted a tweet that was an indirect jibe at the embattled current President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa who is accused of being captured by the country's richest people who funded him during the 2017 ANC Presidential campaign.Writing in IsiZulu Zuma said, "Webakwethu!! Kubi!Iyabhubhudl'inkezo. Iwa libheke Umoya. Sengathi bakhona abazoyikhotha imbenge yomile. "The tweet loosely translated to English means things are falling apart and its seems there are people who are going to be in trouble soon.Read in the context of the current political developments in South Africa the tweet means Ramaphosa might soon get into more trouble over revelations that he has been captured.Ramaphosa led a political fight to remove Zuma from the Presidency after it was widely reported that he was captured by a Gupta family.Meanwhile, ANC alliance partner SACP said if Ramaphosa was forced to disclose his funding details, the same rule must apply to others, including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who lost the ANC presidential race to Ramaphosa by only 179 votes."It would be appropriate for ANC members and the public at large to receive a full disclosure of the sources of all the funds that were donated, received and used in the course of the contest, regardless of candidates involved." SACP said in a statement.