Botswana President scraps business licenses

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 hrs ago | Views
The President of Botswana Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi has scrapped the mandatory requirement for small business to have licenses before the y operate.

In a statement on Tuesday Masisi said, "I want to share with you that among the bills passed by the 11th Parliament is a bill that allows you to run your small business from home without requiring a license. Soon I will sign this bill into law."

He said it was the intention of government to introduce the ease of doibng business for Batswana.

"It is our serious intent to reduce excessive and unnecessary regulation of the economy to allow you to prosper. This is part of our improving the ease of doing business for Batswana.

"Please take advantage of these efforts to do your part in self improvement for your communities & our country. Have a productive week."

Masisi has been seen as a reformer who is changing many things that were done by the previous administration.

His stance in reforming has set him at loggerheads with the former President Ian Khama.

Masisi who is the fifth and current President of Botswana once served as Minister of Education since 2014, and previously he was Minister of Presidential Affairs and Public Administration from 2011 to 2014. He was first elected to Parliament in 2009



Source - Byo24News

