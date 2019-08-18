Pastors' plot against Prophet Isaiah Sovi in Botswana exposed

News / Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Office of prominent controversial Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi has reported that it has unearthed a plot by some pastors in Botswana who are pushing for his immediate arrest or deportation when he arrives in the Southern African country for a Botswana revival crusade to be held in a village called Mochudi on the 24th of August.In a statement released on Wednesday by the Office said, "We have received information from impeccable sources to the effect that there are some individuals who are not happy that the Prophet is once again coming to Botswana to preach the gospel and do philanthropic work."The disturbing intel that reached our office is that some pastors are working overdrive to create a multi-pronged approach to make sure that the Prophet does not preach the Gospel. At least three strategies that they want to do have been made known to us. The first one is get immigration officials to flag him as an unwanted person when he lands at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, the second one is to get their members to raise unfounded allegations against him upon landing to make sure he is arrested and does not preach the gospel and the third one is to disturb the service."The Office said the Pastors are the same clique that caused his deportation in November 2017 when they created false allegations that saw the Directorate of Intelligence Services officers storming his service in the company of journalists.On Tuesday the media department of Prophet Sovi issued a statement saying they have been receiving threats targeted at the person of Sovi and the Imperial City Church over an alleged prophecy that said Former Botswana strongman Lieutenant General Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama will be arrested for treason.The department denied that such a prophecy was issued and said it is working on a legal recourse to address the defamation arising from the said articles that carried the matter and also they are working with security agents to nab the criminals behind the threats.Contacted for comments by this reporter Prophet Sovi said, "When I accepted the calling of God upon my life I knew what lies ahead. As a prophet I know I will suffer trials and tribulations but my motto is that for this Gospel I must! I am ready to go to lion's den, to prisons, and to be exiled just for this gospel. Whatever happens in this road I stand on Christ the solid rock and the gospel shall be preached unto all the nations as the Lord Jesus commanded."Sovi who runs one of the fastest growing churches in Southern Africa was recently in Nigeria and Zimbabwe where he was received by huge crowds of congregants.