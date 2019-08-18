Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Pastors' plot against Prophet Isaiah Sovi in Botswana exposed

by Mandla Ndlovu
59 mins ago | Views
The Office of prominent controversial Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi has reported that it has unearthed a plot by some pastors in Botswana who are pushing for his immediate arrest or deportation when he arrives in the Southern African country for a Botswana revival crusade to be held in a village called Mochudi on the 24th of August.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Office said, "We have received information from impeccable sources to the effect that there are some individuals who are not happy that the Prophet is once again coming to Botswana to preach the gospel and do philanthropic work.

"The disturbing intel that reached our office is that some pastors are working overdrive to create a multi-pronged approach to make sure that the Prophet does not preach the Gospel. At least three strategies that they want to do have been made known to us. The first one is get immigration officials to flag him as an unwanted person when he lands at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, the second one is to get their members to raise unfounded allegations against him upon landing to make sure he is arrested and does not preach the gospel and the third one is to disturb the service."

The Office said the Pastors are the same clique that caused his deportation in November 2017 when they created false allegations that saw the Directorate of Intelligence Services officers storming his service in the company of journalists.

On Tuesday the media department of Prophet Sovi issued a statement saying they have been receiving threats targeted at the person of Sovi and the Imperial City Church over an alleged prophecy that said Former Botswana strongman Lieutenant General Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama will be arrested for treason.

The department denied that such a prophecy was issued and said it is working on a legal recourse to address the defamation arising from the said articles that carried the matter and also they are working with security agents to nab the criminals behind the threats.

Contacted for comments by this reporter Prophet Sovi said, "When I accepted the calling of God upon my life I knew what lies ahead. As a prophet I know I will suffer trials and tribulations but my motto is that for this Gospel I must! I am ready to go to lion's den, to prisons, and to be exiled just for this gospel. Whatever happens in this road I stand on Christ the solid rock and the gospel shall be preached unto all the nations as the Lord Jesus commanded."

Sovi who runs one of the fastest growing churches in Southern Africa was recently in Nigeria and Zimbabwe where he was received by huge crowds of congregants.
 



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UK Based Model to represent Zimbabwe at Miss Global International

16 mins ago | 9 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts ZANU PF propaganda

18 mins ago | 144 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko given ZW$1 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Zimbabwe plunged into darkness again

2 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Political freedoms are not respected in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ibutho leNqama press release on Chief Ndiweni issue

3 hrs ago | 903 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Signs of economic resuscitation rattle MDC

3 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Zaka by-election triumph

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Scotch cart accidents kill 3

3 hrs ago | 766 Views

Man 'kills' cousin, pretends to be an informant

3 hrs ago | 536 Views

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

5 hrs ago | 956 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

5 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

5 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

5 hrs ago | 3078 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

5 hrs ago | 2703 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

5 hrs ago | 331 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

6 hrs ago | 4400 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

6 hrs ago | 3461 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

7 hrs ago | 2242 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

7 hrs ago | 4088 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 4345 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

8 hrs ago | 2744 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

8 hrs ago | 677 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

8 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

8 hrs ago | 2514 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 2679 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

8 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

9 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

9 hrs ago | 651 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

9 hrs ago | 993 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

9 hrs ago | 742 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

9 hrs ago | 902 Views

Ngodzo wins Player of the Month award

9 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chicken Inn forced to release Augusto

9 hrs ago | 413 Views

Lobengula clan wades into Chief Ndiweni case

9 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Murowa Diamonds swindled in aircraft purchase deal

9 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe family food basket hits $1 684,45 mark

9 hrs ago | 544 Views

Bill ignorance irks MPs

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Chamisa to change tact on demos

9 hrs ago | 851 Views

Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

9 hrs ago | 338 Views

Chamisa party's ex-workers eye MDC's govt grant

9 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zec pushes for transparency

9 hrs ago | 194 Views

Fuel situation in Zimbabwe improves

9 hrs ago | 623 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days