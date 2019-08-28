Boity and Fikile Mbalula in Twitter spat

News / Africa

by Staff Reporter

South African television personality and singer Boitumelo Thulo popularly known as Boity has been involved in a Twitter war with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula after the celebrity accused the government of protecting rapists and murderers.The spat started when Boity, frustrated by the murder of Cape Town university student Uyinene Mrwetyana accused the government of not caring about the abuses South African women go through.A42-year-old man was on Monday arrested in connection with the rape, murder of Mrwetyana who had been missing for a week.Boity vented her anger on Twitter saying, "All of you Government of South Africa don't give a f**ck about the women of this country!! Nothing!!! We are dying daily and it continues because men have been shown and know very well that our government supports and protects rapists, abusers and murderers!!!"Mbalula took offence with the post suggesting that Boity could have been under the influence of alcohol during her rant."But to suggest government supports rapists is more than a drunken stupor. The anger is felt from all over the death of women at the hands of people who claim to be loving them is madness. Women must not succumb/ tolerate abuse," he said.