Zimbabwe a failed state - SA opposition leader

South African Democratic Alliance party leader Mmusi Maimane says his country needs to intervene on the Zimbabwean situation which has all the hallmarks of a failed state.Maimane's sentiments come at a time there has been a wave of violence against foreign nationals in South Africa in fresh xenophobic attacks."Fellow South Africans, we cannot adopt quiet diplomacy when it comes to Zimbabwe. Reports are such that over 2 million Zim citizens went to bed hungry last night and every other. The country is fast becoming a failed state, acts of violence on the rise therefore South Africa must intervene," said Maimane.Responding to the DA leader, MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa described Maimane's statement as an expression of wisdom."Thank you Brother Mmusi for the wisdom and leadership. The leadership crisis in Zimbabwe is South Africa's crisis. Fixing Zimbabwe's political problems will fix some of South Africa's problems. One Africa is our solution. A New Africa, a better continent is our generational mandate," said Chamisa.He said he was disturbed by xenophobic attacks."Extremely disturbed by violence and xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Decisive action to protect all in South Africa and stopping any attacks on fellow Africans is key. Fixing the Zimbabwean crisis is a priority. President Cyril Ramaphosa help Zimbabweans to help themselves," said Chamisa.