Ramaphosa condemns xenophobic attacks

by Staff Reporter
10 secs ago | Views
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned a wave of xenophobic attacks that have swept through the neighbouring country.

On Tuesday President Ramaphosa said: "I condemn the violence that has been spreading around a number of our provinces in the strongest terms. I’m convening the ministers in the security cluster today to make sure that we keep a close eye on these acts of wanton violence and find ways of stopping them."



Source - Byo24News

