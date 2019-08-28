Ramaphosa condemns xenophobic attacks

News / Africa

by Staff Reporter

I condemn the violence that has been spreading around a number of our provinces in the strongest terms. I’m convening the ministers in the security cluster today to make sure that we keep a close eye on these acts of wanton violence and find ways of stopping them. pic.twitter.com/sizZkwIyPO — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 3, 2019

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned a wave of xenophobic attacks that have swept through the neighbouring country.On Tuesday President Ramaphosa said: "I condemn the violence that has been spreading around a number of our provinces in the strongest terms. I’m convening the ministers in the security cluster today to make sure that we keep a close eye on these acts of wanton violence and find ways of stopping them."