Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago
Nigerians living in South Africa have been offered to voluntary leave the country with the assistance of the Nigerian Embassy in South Africa.

Aljazeera Senior journalist Haru Mutasa reported that "Nigeria is set to begin a voluntary repatriation of its citizens in South Africa. Nigeria's foreign affairs minister announced this on Wednesday saying the exercise will commence tomorrow Friday. The government asked citizens interested to go to the country's embassy in Pretoria."

There has been a widespread wave of Afrophobia in a number of African countries after it was started by South Africans.

Meanwhile, South Africa has reportedly closed its embassy in Nigeria following violence against South African businesses in reprisal for attacks on foreign-owned stores in Johannesburg, while Nigeria has announced plans to evacuate its nationals from South Africa.

Foreign Affairs Minister Naledi Pandor said on Thursday that the embassy was closed temporarily after threats led to fears for staff safety.

"There is Afrophobia we are sensing that exists, there is resentment and we need to address that," Pandor was quoted saying.



Source - Byo24News

