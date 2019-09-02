Jacob Zumba found guilty

News / Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former South African former President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma has loss a court battle where Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom was suing him for defamation over a lawsuit where he called him a known enemy agent.Zuma was ordered to pay defamation charges of R500 000 by the Durban High Court on Friday and also ordered to delete the tweet.Court papers circulating on the internet show that the presiding Judge Dhaya Pillay ruled that the tweet was "untrue, defamatory and unlawful."She ordered Zuma to publish the following apology to Hanekom on Twitter within 24 hours:On 25 July 2019, I published a tweet which alleges that Derek Hanekom is a known enemy agent. I unconditionally withdraw this allegation and apologise for making it as it is false.Zuma has a number of cases on his head dating back to the days when he was MEC member in KZN.