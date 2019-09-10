Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

12 dead in xenophobic attacks

by Daniel Itai in Johannesburg South Africa
10 Sep 2019 at 07:55hrs | Views
12 people have so far been killed since the start of the xenophobic attacks a couple of weeks ago. At this particular juncture it's not yet clear whether the 12 are foreigners or South African nationals.

The minister of police, Bheki Cele confirmed the deaths earlier on today, "The number is 12 but people in South Africa still get murdered, so with that period what helps us to finalise is an investigation into how it happened. The number might go down if we continue with our proper investigations but the number, for now, is 12."

The minister also said that a total of 639 people had been arrested for various offenses that were in relation to the looting and violence.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry also expressed their concerns over the xenophobic attacks earlier on today.

MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter said even though the company faced disruptions in other markets where retaliatory attacks were carried out, their biggest worry was how the developments were viewed by shareholders.

“I think the most significant negative implication is more around the investor sentiment. MTN Group is owned almost 50% by international investors and so there we will have now a whole other topic to discuss, already on top of other complexities of doing business in these markets." She further said that the foreign owned shops were also creating jobs for South African locals.

Urban planner and senior visiting fellow at Wits University Dr. Tanya Zack said that, "the Johannesburg CBD alone has an annual turnover of R10 billion which is greater than the largest mall here in South Africa, and this is where we have most of these foreign owned shops."

However, the ANC issued a controversial statement on the xenophobic crimes. “Our law-abiding citizens are understandably sick of those who are breaking the moral fabric of our society by turning our kids into drug dealers and prostitutes. We urge all South Africans to let the police do their work and refrain from taking the law into their own hands. We reject insinuations that our police force is xenophobic when it comes down hard against certain crimes."



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Daniel Itai in Johannesburg South Africa

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

32 mins ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

42 mins ago | 151 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 659 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

5 hrs ago | 476 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

6 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

MDC turns 20 today

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 637 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 10119 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7914 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3663 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

9 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3707 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 7009 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 538 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 693 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 803 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 993 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 668 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

11 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

11 hrs ago | 592 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

11 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

11 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

11 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

11 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

11 hrs ago | 136 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 295 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days