PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 hrs ago | Views
Scores of Nigerians in South Africa started the process of leaving South Africa on Wednesday morning due to the xenophobic attacks that are spreading all over South Africa.





South Africa media have reported that "Nigerians have been gathering outside the Nigerian consulate since the early hours of this morning. They’re being bussed to OR Tambo International airport where they’ll be on various flights back to Nigeria today."


Leading Nigerian Communications ex[pert in South Africa Adetunji Omotola said, "I am so sad that over the next two days 640 Nigerians will depart from OR Tambo on the mercy flight organised by Air Peace for those who are keen to leave voluntarily. This is so sad and I am told more want to leave. Where does this leave our Pan African project? This is very sad indeed. The process of going home like a refugee with children must he daunting and psychologically traumatic."



Source - Byo24News

