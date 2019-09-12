Xenophobic attacks turn into tribal attacks

News / Africa

by Daniel Itai (Ekhurhuleni South Africa)

The recent outrageous xenophobic attacks that have been witnessed across some parts of South Africa have now turned into tribal attacks.Earlier on today, the South African Police Service (SAPS) gave out a statement pertaining to the death of 12 people who lost their lives as a result of the xenophobic attacks. Of the twelve that were killed only two were foreigners and the rest were South Africans.Nonspeaking Zulu South Africans are the ones that are seemingly being caught in the turmoil. In Tembisa, Shangaan and Tsonga speaking South Africans are the ones that are encountering the attacks the most as a result of failing to pronounce certain Zulu words.Yesterday a Pedi woman was harassed for failing to provide a South African identity card on her way to work.It seems as if the perpetrators of these treacherous acts are Zulu speaking South Africans. Informal settlements in Tembisa such as Madelakufa and Vusumuzi are now no go areas.Some foreigners residing within Tembisa have since been moved to protective shelters. The Premier of Gauteng David Makhura issued a statement pertaining to the issue of foreigners."I met with the displaced families in Tembisa following the flare up of attacks on foreign nationals. The provincial government and the city of Ekurhuleni will be providing all displaced families with alternative shelter."