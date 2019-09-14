Ramaphosa heeds to Zimbabweans

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Daniel Itai
1 hr ago
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's last Saturday visit to Zimbabwe, turned out to be more than just a farewell for the elderly statesman.

Ramaphosa was in Zimbabwe honouring and bidding farewell to the late Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe.

Upon his eulogy, Zimbabweans didn't take time in jeering the South African President as a result of the xenophobic attacks that have been hovering in South Africa. Ramaphosa quickly apologized for the xenophobic attacks.

However, the jeering turned out to be an epiphany for Ramaphosa as he has now set up a special envoy to various African countries so as to apologize and explain the stance of his government with relation to the issue of xenophobia.

"We need to explain ourselves it is always difficult when something goes wrong," Ramaphosa also said that there was need to reaffirm Pan-Africanism.

The special envoy is expected to visit but not limited to countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania and Zambia.

The xenophobic attacks seem to have calmed down but the fever is still there especially in the informal settlements and high density suburbs of Gauteng.

Source - Daniel Itai

