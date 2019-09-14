In Pictures: Ramaphosa sends envoy to Nigeria over Xenophobia

News / Africa

by Staff Reporter

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a special envoy to meet Nigerian President Muhamadu Buhari over the recent xenophobic attacks that saw the West African nation repatriating some of its citizens.Ramaphosa sent his former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe who met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.Speaking during the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's funeral service in Harare at the weekend, Ramaphosa apologised for the xenophobic attacks.