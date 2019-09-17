507 Nigerians leave South Africa

News / Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu





I met with Consul General Godwin Adama and Head of Immigration Anthony Ogbe and they were in high spirits that this one would be a lot smoother than last week's one which was almost botched. Nigerians in South Africa who sell drugs must be arrested.



The excuse by South Africans that Nigerian drug dealers have bribed the police and that is why jungle justice takes place is a silly one which must be rejected with the derision it deserves. I want to ask then whether they have lost all faith in the police and if so are there no other ways than to burn and loot?



There is even a Twitter Hashtag dedicated to Nigerians by South Africans where the image of Nigerians and Nigeria is being torn apart.



It is time that Nigerian politicians are held to a higher standard and there is in my view a direct link between poor governance and forced migration and crime and Xenophobia. It is time to lead. Nigerians in South Africa for too long have failed to lead or even agree on the color of the Nigerian flag or the date of the country's independence. For too long we have engaged in sycophancy and hero worship and transactions.

A total of 507 Nigerians have left the neighbouring South Africa due to xenophobic attacks that swept across the country in the past weeks.A private airline Air Peace Mercy volunteered to fly those who wanted to their homeland for free. A clergyman Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries also bought tickets for some Nigerians.Read the full update below from a Nigerian community leader in South Africa Adetunji Omotola: