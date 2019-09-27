Latest News Editor's Choice


Ramaphosa copies Mnangagwa; unveils Presidential Advisory Council

by Mandla Ndlovu
27 Sep 2019 at 16:15hrs | Views
South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed his own Presidential Advisory Council which is modelled along the one which was formed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ramaphosa's Council is made up of 18 members and is aimed at contribution to the economic development of South Africa.

"These competent intellectuals have the potential to help guide South Africa to a new and more inclusive path of economic development that will foster economic growth and improve the living standards for all people." Ramaphosa was quoted saying.

The members of the council are as follows:

•    Prof Benno Ndulu: Former governor of the Bank of Tanzania from 2008 until 2018.  

•    Prof Mzukisi Qobo: Professor of International Business at the University if the Witwatersrand.
•    Prof Dani Rodrik: Professor of International Political Economy at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.
•    Prof Mariana Mazzucato: Professor in the Economics of Innovation and Public Value, and founding director of the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose at the University College London.
•    Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya: First National Bank Chief Economist.
•    Dr Renosi Mokate: Former Executive and Dean, University of South Africa Graduate School of Business Leadership (SBL), and former Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.
•    Dr Kenneth Creamer: Professor of Macroeconomics at Wits.
•    Prof Alan Hirsch: Professor and founding director of the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance (formerly the Graduate School of Development Policy and Practice) at the University of Cape Town.
•    Prof Tania Ajam: Teaches public financial management at the University of Stellenbosch School of Public Leadership.
•    Dr Grové Steyn: Infrastructure and regulatory economist.
•    Mr Wandile Sihlobo: Agricultural Economist and Head of Agribusiness Research at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.
•    Dr Liberty Mncube: Former Chief Economist at the Competition Commission and current scholar at Wits University.
•    Prof Fiona Tregenna: Professor in the Department of Economics and Econometrics at the University of Johannesburg.
•    Prof Haroon Bhorat: Professor of Economics and Director of the Development Policy Research Unit, University of Cape Town.
•    Mr Ayabonga Cawe: Development economist and former Economic Justice Manager at Oxfam South Africa.
•    Prof Vusi Gumede: Former chief policy analyst in the Presidency's Policy Coordination and Advisory Service, and founding director of the Thabo Mbeki African Leadership Institute at the University of South Africa.
•    Dr Thabi Leoka: An economist who has worked for various organisations in the financial sector.
•    Prof Imraan Valodia: Economist and Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management at the University of Witwatersrand.



Source - Byo24News/Online

Most Popular In 7 Days