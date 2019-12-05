Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

UK set to introduce new immigration system - here's what you need to know

by Staff Writer
1 hr ago | Views
UK prime minister Boris Johnson plans to introduce a new visa system which will drastically lower the immigration rate to the country.

Speaking in an interview with Sky News, Johnson said that the new legislation will look to introduce a points-based system – similar to the one used in Australia – which will mean fewer unskilled workers will settle in the country.

While this system has seen an increase in immigration in Australia, Johnson said that this would not necessarily be the case in the UK.

"It depends on how you apply it. The migration advisory committee will tell the government what's happening and we will take a view about how to control it.

"You've got to have a system by which politicians can say to people, ‘well yes, we are letting people in but we're doing it in a way that is controlled and checked'."

Australia's points-based system is designed to target migrants who have skills or outstanding abilities so as to contribute meaningfully to the country's economy, and filling any labour shortages.

Most skilled visas for immigration to Australia require applicants to score a minimum number of points on the Points Test.

Points are awarded in a number of categories which are considered attractive qualities, including the following:

    Age requirements;
    Competency in English;
    Skilled Employment;
    Educational Qualifications.

In a separate interview with the Sunday Times, Johnson said there would be three categories of visas for those wanting to come to the UK.

The first would be for "exceptional talent" that could be fast-tracked to the UK without needing a job offer, while a second type would be for skilled workers such as NHS staff to travel to the country when they have a job lined up.

While both these groups would be given the chance to stay permanently, a third group of unskilled workers would be eligible for short-term visas in sectors where there are employee shortages.

In all three cases, he said that "there is no pathway to residency".

"It's not raising the drawbridge or slamming the door, far from it. It's keeping Britain open to the world, but open to the whole world and in a fair way,"

Speaking to The Guardian Jonathan Portes, a professor of economics at King's College London, said that the system will not look that different for skilled migrants now.

"It's not radical. Most likely it will not look that different from what we have now.

"There's a damaging misconception in this debate that there's a binary divide between the brain surgeons and the people who pick strawberries – most ordinary immigrants are somewhere in between. Doing jobs that require skills but aren't necessarily highly skilled, and they would not pass this particular test.

"Butchers, for example, or people who work in abattoirs – this is hard work and you need training. Most come from eastern Europe but are unlikely to make the highly-skilled cut," he said.

UK still a popular destination

A growing number of South Africans have left the country in recent years, citing a host reasons including rising crime and unemployment rates, affirmative action, deterioration in social services, a decline in living standards, in the quality of life, a deterioration in education standards, and rising tax rates.

New data from the UK's office for national statistics show that the country is still a popular destination for South Africans with an estimated 255,000 citizens currently living in the country as of June 2019.

By comparison, there were 246,000 South Africans living in the UK as at the end of 2018. This means that there has been an effective net gain of 9,000 people.

Source - businesstech

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

1 hr ago | 440 Views

Harare Hospital not closed

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Met department warns of heavy rains

2 hrs ago | 855 Views

WATCH: Year of Return: The African Americans moving to Ghana

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

WATCH: Ex-model narrates her ordeal in the hands of an abusive husband

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

Mteki rejoins Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 874 Views

Manyuchi chickens out of Donga fight

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Reflection of Historical perspective: Mashurungwi & August 1 Narrative

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mzembi's political journey defines a third force narrative

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Form 3 student dies during sex

3 hrs ago | 2248 Views

RBZ to reject majority of debts owed to institutions

3 hrs ago | 581 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora to pay US$318 for new passport

4 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Zanu PF legislator tours Beitbridge road project

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Government to install cameras on bodies of police officers

4 hrs ago | 1232 Views

College students on trial for 'beating drums'

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

How a few common financial mistakes are costing small businesses

6 hrs ago | 655 Views

PHOTOS: German invites Nelson Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 5863 Views

New High School opens in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 2964 Views

'What coup! It was a change of administration' said SADC - sheer folly, let coup gene out, again

8 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Rebuilding Zimbabwe starts with strong institutions

8 hrs ago | 466 Views

Cryptocurrency Exchange - Here are tips to choose the best

9 hrs ago | 420 Views

Psychic Training: How to become a psychic?

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

MDC calls for solidarity for youth assembly leader in court to day

9 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Pregnant women most hard hit by health care crisis in public hospitals

10 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zanu PF activists force villages to attend meeting in Uzumba

10 hrs ago | 832 Views

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

10 hrs ago | 307 Views

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Kasukuwere is a 'small boy', says Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 5161 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told not to fund terror gangs

11 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Hodzi ordered to pay costs of Chombo appeal

11 hrs ago | 1267 Views

No such thing as bad luck in economics Prof Ncube

11 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Zanu-PF provinces stampeding to endorse Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1363 Views

'Mnangagwa can't go beyond two terms'

11 hrs ago | 3062 Views

Chamisa trims talks demand

11 hrs ago | 6444 Views

Mugabe was not toppled through a coup, says Sadc

11 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Cash shortage hurts aid delivery efforts: UN

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Aids battle far from over

11 hrs ago | 471 Views

Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java memorial set for Saturday

11 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers urban councillors

11 hrs ago | 986 Views

Constitutional Amendment Bill ready for Parliament

11 hrs ago | 405 Views

'Time running out for electoral amendments'

11 hrs ago | 266 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF unfazed by Kasukuwere movement

11 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Jittery Zanu-PF frets over leaks

11 hrs ago | 1545 Views

MPs urged to grill Mthuli Ncube over excess spending

11 hrs ago | 646 Views

Vela sues Nssa boss, claims $5m for defamation

11 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimra officials spend weekend in custody

11 hrs ago | 915 Views

Mapeza weaving his magic in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Chunga calls out Zifa

11 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days