Jacob Zuma develops mental illness

News / Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

"The former ANC leader and South African head of state (Jacob Azuma) is also said to be struggling with memory loss..." according to media reports today. — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 8, 2019

South African media has reported that the country's former President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma is currently in Cuba seeking treatment for an illness linked to an alleged poison plot from 2014.Zuma is also said to have developed a mental sickness that has made him to struggle with memory loss.The African National Congress Spokesperson Pule Mabe said the organisation wishes the former President a speedy recovery.""Well, like yourselves, we've seen media reports that suggest the health of the former president of the ANC might be ailing. If that was to be true, we of course wish him well and a speedy recovery," Mabe told South African media.The National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa declined in September to investigate claims of Zuma being poisoned, saying there was no evidence such an act had taken place.Zuma also missed a scheduled appearance at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in November, claiming he was sick.It was also reported last month he was hospitalised for a week in November for an unknown ailment.