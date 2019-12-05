Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Jacob Zuma develops mental illness

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
South African media has reported that the country's former President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma is currently in Cuba seeking treatment for an illness linked to an alleged poison plot from 2014.

Zuma is also said to have developed a mental sickness that has made him to struggle with memory loss.

The African National Congress Spokesperson Pule Mabe said the organisation wishes the former President a speedy recovery.

""Well, like yourselves, we've seen media reports that suggest the health of the former president of the ANC might be ailing. If that was to be true, we of course wish him well and a speedy recovery," Mabe told South African media.

The National Prosecuting Authority  of South Africa declined in September to investigate claims of  Zuma being poisoned, saying there was no evidence such an act had taken place.

Zuma also missed a scheduled appearance at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in November, claiming he was sick.

It was also reported last month he was hospitalised for a week in November for an unknown ailment.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere to lead young people in economic revolution

24 mins ago | 71 Views

Gwanda woman crushes new born baby with stone

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Walter Mzembi forms new political party?

2 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Open letter to Zesa over unfair distribution of electricity

3 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks looming

3 hrs ago | 4032 Views

'Mnangagwa labelled Chigumba sellout'

3 hrs ago | 5366 Views

Zanu-PF fat cats squeezing the poor: Clerics

3 hrs ago | 953 Views

No easy walk to Commonwealth, UK envoy tells Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 881 Views

Zimbabwe mulls nuclear power as solution to power deficits

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zanu-PF provinces endorse Mnangagwa as 2023 presidential candidate

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Boy (7) dies in Bulawayo race car accident

3 hrs ago | 691 Views

135 Gukurahundi, political victims repatriated

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimbabwean law to criminalise redollarisation on the cards

3 hrs ago | 859 Views

South Africa's tycoon to set up renewable energy institute in Gwanda

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

NOTICE: Latest on ZESA load shedding schedule

3 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Africa facing repercussions of the West

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

A Christmas book gift from a Villager

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zimbabwe name U-19 Cricket World Cup squad

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Accidents riddle Victoria Falls highway

4 hrs ago | 678 Views

Illegal immigrants in fatal crash

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans to pay more in passport fees

4 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwean tobacco hectarage drops

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Herentals FC summoned for 'match fixing'

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops refuse collections

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Cont Mhlanga pens book on wars

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Destructive rains expected

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Mupfumira not mentally fit for trial'

4 hrs ago | 724 Views

Social media affair, woman raped

4 hrs ago | 594 Views

$110m new notes, coins in circulation

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa to share $25 million

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zanu-PF indaba kicks off today

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

British ambassador meets Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe doctors troop back to work

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Vaya Tractor seals strategic partnerships

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

UK set to introduce new immigration system - here's what you need to know

17 hrs ago | 4300 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

17 hrs ago | 3794 Views

Harare Hospital not closed

17 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Met department warns of heavy rains

17 hrs ago | 4891 Views

WATCH: Year of Return: The African Americans moving to Ghana

18 hrs ago | 1532 Views

WATCH: Ex-model narrates her ordeal in the hands of an abusive husband

18 hrs ago | 3617 Views

Mteki rejoins Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 3235 Views

Manyuchi chickens out of Donga fight

18 hrs ago | 927 Views

Reflection of Historical perspective: Mashurungwi & August 1 Narrative

18 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mzembi's political journey defines a third force narrative

18 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Form 3 student dies during sex

19 hrs ago | 6764 Views

RBZ to reject majority of debts owed to institutions

19 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora to pay US$318 for new passport

19 hrs ago | 3228 Views

Zanu PF legislator tours Beitbridge road project

19 hrs ago | 794 Views

Government to install cameras on bodies of police officers

20 hrs ago | 2420 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days