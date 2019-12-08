Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

10 hospitalised in SA after Zim bound bus catches fire

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Ten Zimbabwean nationals were on Wednesday hospitalised in South Africa when a bus they were travelling in from Cape Town to their home country caught fire on the N1 North highway in Johannesburg.

A spokesperson for Johannesburg emergency services Nana Radebe said the incident occurred on the William Nicol off-ramp in Bryanston.

She said there were no deaths recorded in the fire and those taken to hospital were receiving treatment from smoke inhalation.

"Unfortunately, all the belongings of the people had been burnt but we have managed to take at least 10 people to hospital for smoke inhalation. We are not sure what caused the fire but we are doing a preliminary investigation," she said.

A spokesperson of the the Johannesburg Metro Police  Wayne Minaar said their officers attended the accident.

He said the accident had caused traffic congestion on the highway.

"There is still a lot of oil on the road surface on the N1 North on the William Nicol off-ramp where the bus caught fire. There is one lane open in the northerly direction and three lanes south. So, motorists should avoid that area because of traffic congestion, " he said.


Source - Chronicle

