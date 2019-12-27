Tanzania loses world's oldest rhino

News / Africa

by Byo24 Correspondent Arusha, Tanzania

A 57 year old female black rhinoceros, believed to be the oldest in the world, has died in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

According to the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authorities, the female rhinoceros named Fausta died as a result of natural causes."Fausta was first located in the Ngorongoro crater in 1965 by a scientist from the University of Dar Es Salaam, at the age of between three and four years.Her health began to deteriorate in 2016, when we were forced to put the animal in captivity, after several attacks from hyenas and severe wounds.Records show that Fausta lived longer than any rhino in the world and survived in the Ngorongoro free-ranging, for more than 54 years," read a statement issued out by the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authorities.The Ngorongoro Conservation Area estimates the life expectancy of rhinos to be between 37 and 43 years in the wild, while they can reach more than 50 in captivity.Last week, Germany announced its continued support on conservation efforts by the Tanzanian government on conservation and protection of wildlife and nature under the Tanzania National Parks Authority by pledging US$9.52 million.