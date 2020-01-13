Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

In Pictures: SA Police hunt for Zimbabwean armed robber who killed cop

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A suspected Zimbabwean armed robber is wanted by South African police for allegedly killing a senior police officer in that country. 


A prcture of Preymore Dube posing with two pistols is being circulated on social media with the police appealing for information that could lead to his arrest.

Source - Online

