SA Police arrest Zimbabwean who killed senior cop

by Staff Reporter
5 secs ago | Views
South African police have arrested a Zimbabwean man suspected to have shot and killed a senior cop in Johannesburg.

In a video clip circulating on social media, the man is seen being assaulted by police who also declare war on Zimbabwean nationals.

The police officers could be heard saying they are tired of Zimbabweans committing crime in South Africa declaring that they will get rid of all of them.

In his defence, the man claims he did not know that the person he shot was a policeman.

It could not be immediately verified if the man was actually Preymore Dube whose picture was distributed on various platforms and said to have shot the senior cop.

Dube allegedly shot Diepsloot police captain Oupa Matjie, 54, three times on the head and he died on the spot.

Below is the video



Source - Byo24News

