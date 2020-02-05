Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans returning to their roots in South Africa

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago
ZANU PF SA on Saturday 8th February 2020 took the 2019 National People's Conference challenge of the 5 million membership by 2023 to one of Johannesburg's high density residential area of Berea.


Scores of people braved the rainy weather to attend a meeting and join ZANU PF structure in South Africa. This initiative saw a new branch called Josiah Tongogara being born.

The meeting which was graced by Mzansi  District leadership was attended by Zimbabweans some of whom are former soldiers, intelligence and policemen, journalists and ordinary people making a living in Gauteng. The gathering had predominantly youthful Zimbabweans who wanted to join ZANU PF, some for the first time. These new members were mostly from Matebeleland North, Matebeleland South, Bulawayo and Midlands

According to many of those who spoke during the meeting they said that they wanted to contribute to the development agenda of the country which they believed is possible only if they are in ZANU PF. They believe that through their contribution they can better the future of the youths of Zimbabwe which currently is threatened by numerous vices and challenges facing the country.

They also raised the issue of unity amongst Zimbabweans in the Diaspora in fighting crime in the communities they are leaving.

The Mzansi District leadership which comprised Kennedy Mandaza (Information), P. Chitambo (Commissar), Velile Mguni (Security), Ignatious Goriwondo (Finance) and Gwarazimba (Administration) welcomed the the new members and encouraged them to unite and work within the Party structures of ZANU PF. They emphasised to them the need to learn and understand the party ideology and the responsibilities of ZANU PF members.

The leadership explained to them the VISION and expectations of ZANU PF under the new dispensation, particularly in line with vision 2030. Members were encourage to support government efforts at home as well as take part in some of the initiatives meant to develop our country.

The new members expressed their willingness to do their best to mobilise in Berea, Youville and Hillbrow to ensure that the majority of Zimbabweans are united in support of ZANU PF. To show their seriousness the majority of the members queued for membership cards at the end of the meeting.

Source - Byo24news

