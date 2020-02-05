Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Two chiefs arrested over misuse of national flag

by Staff reporter
6 secs ago | Views
Two chiefs from Seme Sub-County in Kisumu were on Sunday arrested for allegedly allowing a civilian's coffin to be draped in a Kenyan national flag.

South Central Seme Location Chief Christabel Ombok and Lower Kombewa Assistant Chief Maricus Obuya Odemba were arrested, moments after they allegedly shared the photographs in a WhatsApp group.

According to Kisumu County Commander Ranson Lolmodooni the administrators were present at the burial in Seme. He said that the burial ceremony was going on well before mourners suddenly covered the coffin with a Kenyan flag.  

"The administrators, who were present at the burial, took photos of the same and shared them in a WhatsApp group instead of taking action against the perpetrators," said Mr Lolmodooni.
 
He indicated that the two were arrested and briefly held at the Maseno Police Station before being released on a police bond.

"That was clear misuse of the flag yet the administrators failed to carry out their duties in apprehending the perpetrators," said Mr Lolmodooni.

He said that the police are investigating the matter with a view to either arraigning them to answer to charges of misuse of the national flag, or exploring other internal disciplinary mechanisms.

The incident happened on Sunday when Kenyans were viewing the body of retired President Daniel arap Moi which was lying in state at Parliament Buildings for the second day.

The casket was draped in the national flag.


Source - Daily Nation

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bus hits cattle, 51 injured

7 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Heavy rains to pound Bulawayo, Matebeleland South today

7 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Zanu-PF SA on mobilisation drive

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

US$-RTGS court ruling challenged

7 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

7 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Throwback: Tsvangirai's open zip, open mouth and shut mind

8 hrs ago | 768 Views

Jonathan Moyo goes for broke to force his way into MDC

8 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

8 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

8 hrs ago | 197 Views

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

8 hrs ago | 487 Views

Binga people marooned after heavy rains, no help from govt yet

9 hrs ago | 502 Views

Ginimbi has propensity for crimes of dishonesty, says court

9 hrs ago | 753 Views

Cabinet meeting rescheduled

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

Muchenje against audits at NetOne?

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zupco bus accident kills at least 10 people

9 hrs ago | 788 Views

96 cases of harassment recorded in January 2020

13 hrs ago | 558 Views

Hubby flees for dear life leaves wife to be raped by their attack

13 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Mnangagwa to descend on Bulawayo for a Gukurahundi visit

14 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Zimbabwe vendor in court for booing police

14 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Murder suspects flee police officers on feet

14 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Zanu-PF's Togarepi accepts fate

14 hrs ago | 3084 Views

Man stabbed to death over transport fare

14 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Robbers rape, rob 83-year-old Granny

14 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zimbabwe has too many teachers on acting capacity, says Minister

14 hrs ago | 595 Views

US$6600 Import duty fraud: Trial date set for Zimra official

14 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa bigs up dialogue as key to peace and cooperation

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

Zimbabwe to import 80 thousand tonnes monthly

14 hrs ago | 154 Views

Matanga vows to crush machete-wielding gangs

14 hrs ago | 329 Views

Jonathan Moyo drove Tsvangirai to meet Gono in 2008

16 hrs ago | 5241 Views

Exposing corruption at ZIMPARKS

17 hrs ago | 1649 Views

EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders exposed

18 hrs ago | 5471 Views

Thieves cripple Beitbridge's water supply

18 hrs ago | 613 Views

The Bulawayo Bomber bounces back

18 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Bosso's Ariel hope

18 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Gwanzura stadium turned into a maize field

18 hrs ago | 3050 Views

Cop faces disciplinary action

18 hrs ago | 825 Views

Kwekwe mine rescue ends, only 5 people were trapped

18 hrs ago | 943 Views

Madhuku a disappointing traitor - Mpofu

19 hrs ago | 3028 Views

How to win on Instagram in 2020

19 hrs ago | 200 Views

BREXIT like Britain or breakaway like Matabeleland

19 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Obert Gutu 'dumps' Mnangagwa's Polad

19 hrs ago | 6096 Views

Zimbabwe community radio sparks tribal debate

19 hrs ago | 877 Views

Villagers nabbed for stealing cattle worth $85 000

19 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mushosho retires from Old Mutual

19 hrs ago | 1154 Views

How to write an effective essay when you are lack of time

20 hrs ago | 356 Views

RBZ clears Dubai firm in US$20 million deal

21 hrs ago | 2625 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa; the hand behind ZANU PF factionalism

22 hrs ago | 6780 Views

Zimbabwe to import GMO maize

22 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Unveiling the next ZANU PF Youth leader

22 hrs ago | 4028 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days