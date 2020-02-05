Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Zuma has suffered because of the NPA's abuse of power

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
Former president Jacob Zuma has likened prosecutors at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to those of the apartheid era, Business Day reported.

Zuma said he has suffered because of the NPA's abuse of power.

He approached the Supreme Court of Appeal in a bid to appeal the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg's dismissal of a permanent stay of prosecution of his corruption case.

In court papers, Zuma maintained that the NPA's abuse of power is reminiscent of apartheid prosecutors, the publication reported.

Zuma failed to appear in the High Court last week, where Judge Dhaya Pillay issued an arrest warrant, News24 reported.

The warrant was stayed until 6 May.

His legal team presented Pillay with a sick note to excuse Zuma from attending his trial, but Pillay questioned alterations on the sick note, asking why dates were apparently changed.

In court papers to the appeal court, Zuma denied the NPA's argument that this appeal is another attempt at delay tactics.

Zuma said the NPA had violated his constitutional rights but the NPA maintained this argument could be dealt with in trial, Business Day reported.

Source - news24

