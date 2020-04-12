Ramaphosa dololo on metrics used to extend lockdown period

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced an extension to the lockdown until the end of April and he has skipped question on what metrics the national command council, which is co-ordinating the government's response to the coronavirus, used to determine that the lockdown must be extendedThe extended five-week national lockdown has postponed South Africa's worst-case Covid-19 scenario to September, a government projection shows.Although Ramaphosa said there is "sufficient evidence" to show the lockdown is working, but that it is too early to make a "definitive analysis of the progression of the disease", he did not expand on which datasets, epidemiological modelling, or projections the government used to base its decision on to expand the lockdown.It is known that the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), that conducts testing on behalf of government, is not close to reaching is target of 36 000 tests per day.The president did consult widely before he announced his decision, including with opposition leaders, provincial premiers and representatives of business and labour, but he has not made public what the exact statistics or projections which informed the decision to extend the lockdown from three to five weeks are.The presidency on Friday and Saturday did not respond to questions for comment.A detailed set of questions was sent to presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko on Friday enquiring what metrics the national command council used to determine that the lockdown must be extended. She did not return a call or respond to a message on Saturday.John Steenhuisen, the DA leader and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, says the lack of data on the spread of the virus is concerning."There's a complete absence of empirical data or detail about which metrics government will use to measure whether the lockdown is successful or not. They're not playing open cards with the public."A senior government official privy to the decision-making process said on Saturday afternoon Ramaphosa is informed "by the best brains in the country" before he makes decisions and that extending the lockdown was based on scientific evidence put before him.The projections which swayed Ramaphosa are "scary", the official said, and added that government did not want to create panic.