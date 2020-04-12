Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Ramaphosa dololo on metrics used to extend lockdown period

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2020 at 11:32hrs | Views
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced an extension to the lockdown until the end of April and he has skipped question on what metrics the national command council, which is co-ordinating the government's response to the coronavirus, used to determine that the lockdown must be extended

The extended five-week national lockdown has postponed South Africa's worst-case Covid-19 scenario to September, a government projection shows.

Although Ramaphosa said there is "sufficient evidence" to show the lockdown is working, but that it is too early to make a "definitive analysis of the progression of the disease", he did not expand on which datasets, epidemiological modelling, or projections the government used to base its decision on to expand the lockdown.

It is known that the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), that conducts testing on behalf of government, is not close to reaching is target of 36 000 tests per day.

The president did consult widely before he announced his decision, including with opposition leaders, provincial premiers and representatives of business and labour, but he has not made public what the exact statistics or projections which informed the decision to extend the lockdown from three to five weeks are.

The presidency on Friday and Saturday did not respond to questions for comment.

A detailed set of questions was sent to presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko on Friday enquiring what metrics the national command council used to determine that the lockdown must be extended. She did not return a call or respond to a message on Saturday.

John Steenhuisen, the DA leader and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, says the lack of data on the spread of the virus is concerning.

"There's a complete absence of empirical data or detail about which metrics government will use to measure whether the lockdown is successful or not. They're not playing open cards with the public."

A senior government official privy to the decision-making process said on Saturday afternoon Ramaphosa is informed "by the best brains in the country" before he makes decisions and that extending the lockdown was based on scientific evidence put before him.

The projections which swayed Ramaphosa are "scary", the official said, and added that government did not want to create panic.

Source - news24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

60 mins ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 789 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 227 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 145 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2154 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3068 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 906 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 964 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 941 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3973 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3648 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6243 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1599 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9738 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2512 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2593 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2308 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5126 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1785 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5624 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2872 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 639 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 198 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

13 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 621 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3296 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days