Covid-19 cases rise in Johannesburg

by Staff reporter
24 hrs ago | Views
The Gauteng province has recorded 813 cases of Covid-19, the health department said on Sunday, an increase of 12 cases since data released on Saturday.

Of the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the province, 467 cases were from Johannesburg, 131 from Ekurhuleni, 92 from Tshwane, 30 from the West Rand, and six from Sedibeng. There are 77 unallocated cases.

The total number of deaths is three.

On Saturday, the department said Gauteng had recorded 801 cases as at April 10 since the outbreak was confirmed in the country in March, with the number of recoveries 157. Of the confirmed Covid-19 cases, 10 were being treated in the intensive care units in various facilities.

The district breakdown then was Johannesburg with 446 cases, Ekurhuleni 120, Tshwane 90, West Rand 12, Sedibeng 6 and 127 unallocated areas.

The provincial health department has urged residents to use cloth face masks in addition to the general hygiene rules to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Source - timeslive

