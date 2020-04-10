Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mnangagwa must deploy more security forces in high-density suburbs,' say Churches

THE Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) wants the government to deploy more security forces in high-density suburbs to enforce the current national lockdown - saying some people there are now treating the stay-at-home order like a holiday.

This comes as Zimbabwe has entered the final week of the 21-day national lockdown that was announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last month, in a bid to combat the spread of the Covid-19 disease in the country.

Despite the majority of Zimbabweans largely heeding the lockdown, discipline has been slipping, prompting Mnangagwa to deploy soldiers and more police officers during the just-ended Easter Holidays.

It also comes as Parliament has implored authorities to increase the national testing for the virus before winter sets in — amid fears that the death toll from the pandemic could spiral out of control in the looming cold season.

Writing in a recent pastoral letter, the ZCC said the government had to ensure that people took the current lockdown seriously, while also calling on authorities to capacitate security forces so that they can enforce compliance.

"The State will need to deploy security personnel to assist in maintaining order and social distancing at shops.

"As it is, the security services are raising challenges with regards to adequate fuel, for them to comprehensively discharge their duties.

"The State will have to ensure protection of the first responders, police, health personnel and others by providing them with protective clothing," the ZCC said.

"Otherwise the first responders become the greatest danger in the transmission of the virus to themselves and to society," it added.

The ZCC also noted that in townships and some small towns, some people there appeared to comply with the lockdown only when there were visible patrols, amid apparent little appreciation of the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

"People in outlying areas seem to think the virus will affect people in Harare and other big cities.
"ZCC LEFs (local ecumenical fellowship) in various areas, for example, reported people going about their business as usual.

"Some people are taking the lockdown as a holiday … therefore, taking the opportunity to visit the rural areas," the ZCC said further.

"Some people have expressed the fear that if the infection rate increases, these people who are moving around could spread it to the innocent who are abiding by the isolation guidelines.

"The updates shared from provinces have shown that generally the people who are moving and congregating are looking for beer and food - particularly maize meal which has been very scarce in the shops.

"Yet, many people also gather around water points in urban areas, further increasing the chances of spreading the virus," the ZCC added.

Most Popular In 7 Days