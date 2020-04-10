Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A Zimbabwean man has been arrested after he was allegedly found to have been manufacturing and selling fake permits to informal business owners for R300.

The 22-year-old man's victims were allegedly not providing essential goods, a discovery that led to his arrest as some of the businesses that had the permits included hardware stores.

According to the Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, they got to know of the scam when residents of Olivenhoutbosch became suspicious when they found some of the businesses not considered as essential were operating as normal.

She said the residents conducted their own investigations as to what was happening then informed the police as those businesses were breaking the lockdown rules.

Mulamu said the Hawks then took over.

"It is alleged that the suspect from Olivenhoutbosch, Centurion, was selling permits to business owners who are not part of the essential services. The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation office was alerted.  

"The team made contact with the suspect under the pretext of wanting to buy the permits. The suspect met with a team member and was immediately placed under arrest after he produced a permit for a R300 payment.

"The team proceeded to his house where they seized a laptop and other documents.  He is expected to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday," Mulamu said.

Mulami did not have information on how long the man had been in South Africa, whether he was in the country legally, or the status of his employment.


Source - The Star

