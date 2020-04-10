Latest News Editor's Choice


LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE zonal maize meal distribution which was scheduled for today in some retail outlets in areas such as Mabvuku, Tafara and Epworth in Harare has been postponed due to a number of challenges such as delays in payment by retailers and the expiry of some retail licences among others.

Some operating retail licences allegedly expired on March 31 due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) was ready to deliver 600 tonnes of subsidised maize meal in Harare, in areas such as Epworth, Mabvuku and Tafara according to the zonal distribution.

In an interview, GMAZ chairperson Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said the postponement of the maize-meal delivery was necessitated by the delay in payments by retailers.

"Some retailers are still making their payments to millers to access their share. Everything will start from payments before millers deliver the mealie-meal. We want payment upfront. In some instances, we are having some informal traders who want to make payment, but we are saying we cannot give to those without operating licences. We can't give informal traders subsidised mealie-meal," said Mr Musarara.

A 10 kg of subsidised roller meal is selling at $70.

Source - the herald

