Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

by Staff reporter

TROUBLE is brewing in the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC faction as the party's current secretary-general Nixon Nyikadzino is determined to scupper efforts by opposition stalwarts Morgen Komichi and Douglas Mwonzora to lead a process towards an extraordinary congress, the Daily News can report.Armed with a Supreme Court judgment that ordered the MDC to revert to the 2014 structures, Mwonzora and Komichi are presently working with Khupe to start preparations for the extra-ordinary congress after the apex court adjudged that popular opposition leader Nelson Chamisa grabbed power unconstitutionally.The Supreme Court, in its ruling, also reversed the appointments of Elias Mudzuri and Chamisa as the party's vice presidents in 2016, a position which left Khupe as the interim president of the MDC.However, Nyikadzino, who was elected the secretary-general in the Khupe-led MDC in 2018 — before the harmonised elections where the party managed to get two seats — said he is the man in charge of extraordinary congress preparations."The Supreme Court judgment as delivered on the 31st of March 2020 ordered that the MDC-T convenes an extra-ordinary congress for the purposes of filling the position of the president of the party to finish off the term of office of the late president of the party, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai."Whereas there are many challenges associated with implementing this judgment, I wish to state that as the secretary-general of the MDC-T, as elected on the 23rd of April 2018 at an ordinary congress of the party, I have taken note of the judgment and acknowledge the directives therein."In continuing to execute my responsibilities as the secretary-general of the party, I shall advise stakeholders on the path the party will be following. I am cognisant of the fact that we contested the 2018 harmonised elections as the MDC-T and at bare minimum managed to secure a seat for a Member of Parliament in the Lower House as well as a Senatorial seat," said Nyikadzino.However, this is despite the fact that the Supreme Court ruling effectively expunged any appointments that were made after 2016 but failed short of determining the fate of the Khupe MDC legislators.According to the Supreme Court ruling, Mwonzora and Komichi are now the MDC secretary-general and national chairperson respectively and could be in charge of preparing for the extraordinary congress that should be held in three months' time.Mwonzora and Komichi maintain that they are in charge of the processes but the entrance of Nyikadzino into the fray could rock their boats.