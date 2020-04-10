Latest News Editor's Choice


Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

by Staff reporter
THE High Court has ordered the government to expand its coronavirus screening efforts - including conducting door-to-door tests for the disease - to combat the spread of the global pandemic in the country.

In the High Court case, Judges Owen Tagu and Joseph Musakwa granted an urgent chamber application filed by the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) — and represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) — in which the doctors raised concern over the government's preparedness to adequately fight Covid-19.

The doctors had cited Health minister Obadiah Moyo, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza as the respondents.

"The respondents should ensure that extensive screening and testing be carried out, including mobile or door-to-door testing, in order to account for asymptomatic carriers and that all health practitioners and personnel at the frontline be regularly screened and tested with facilities equipped with enough supportive medication for both frontline practitioners and patients.

"The respondents should ensure that all frontline health practitioners working at public health facilities in the country or deployed to trace contacts exposed by infected people are provided with adequate personal protective equipment and that sufficient testing kits are deployed at all designated public hospitals, airports and ports of entry.

"Health practitioners also ought to be adequately trained on how to handle Covid-19 patients and on protecting themselves from the risk of contamination. All modes of transport used are also to be disinfected upon arrival and departure at each destination," the judges said.

Speaking to the Daily News ahead of the court's ruling, Mangwana said the government was ramping up its testing efforts before the onset of the looming winter season.

Meanwhile, local doctors have warned that positive cases of the deadly coronavirus in the country are set to rise sharply in the final days of the current lockdown, as the disease is blossoming.

Source - dailynews

