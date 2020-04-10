Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to benefit from a United Nations coronavirus (Covid-19) consignment for its health workers, the global health organ confirmed.This comes as the continent has reported over 15 000 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the deadly virus was detected in the Chinese province of Wuhan in December last year."The first UN Solidarity Flight will leave Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) today (yesterday) with Covid-19 medical supplies for frontline health workers in all African countries. This will help countries to scale up testing, treat more patients and ensure health workers are protected," reads part of the statement from the WHO African Region.The consignment — sourced from different developmental partners such as Jack Ma Foundation, African Union and United Arab Emirates among others — includes critical personal protective equipment for health workers as well as ventilators.Zimbabwe is currently in a 21-day lockdown and has recorded 17 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including three fatalities.