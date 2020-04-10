Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

Those spreading fake news about Covid 19 must face the law let's be responsible citizens this disease is killing many people world wide. We must all be responsible and continue staying at home as ordered. — Chalton Hwende (@hwendec) April 13, 2020

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC has backed President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying everyone peddling false news on coronavirus (Covid-19) must face the full wrath of the law.The MDC secretary-general Chalton Hwende said it's not time to play politics but to unite in the fight against the deadly coronavirus."Those spreading fake news about Covid-19 must face the law. Let's be responsible citizens, this disease is killing many people worldwide. We must all be responsible and continue staying at home as ordered."Coronavirus is a serious matter. We need to unite. We don't want people to politicise the issue of Covid-19. We expect all Zimbabweans to spread messages on how we can fight the disease as a country. Everyone must be responsible. It's not the right time to score political points. Covid-19 can affect everyone despite political affiliation," Hwende said.This comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa warned people who peddle false news."We now have a law which punishes those who produce fake news and I have ordered an investigation into those behind the fake statement and if found, we want that person to be an example by getting up to 20 years in prison. It's bad to peddle falsehoods, especially about a president," he said.This follows the message circulating on the social media saying Mnangagwa has extended the lockdown by 13 days. However, Mnangagwa said the message is fake and he has instructed the State security agents to investigate the issue so that they can bring to book the person who originated the message.According to Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020, people who peddle fake news face up to 20 years in prison, a hefty fine or both."For the avoidance of doubt, any person who publishes or communicates false news about any public officer involved with enforcing or implementing the national lockdown in his or her capacity as such, or about any private individual that has the effect of prejudicing the State's enforcement of the national lockdown, shall be liable for prosecution under section 31 of the Criminal Law Code and liable to the penalty there provided, that is to say a fine up to or exceeding level fourteen or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 20 years or both," the regulations reads.