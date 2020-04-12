Motorist shot at Bulawayo traffic lights during attempted robbery

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
A man was shot and wounded in an attempted robbery at a traffic-light-controlled intersection in Bulawayo, police said.

The victim had stopped for a red traffic light at the corner of Masiyephambili Drive and Plumtree Road in Bellevue when police said he was confronted by two men demanding cash.

"When the complainant resisted, one of the accused shot him on the arm and the two men fled from the scene," said Bulawayo Police spokesman Inspector Abednico Ndebele.

The motorist was treated at a local hospital after the incident at around 6AM on April 12, and is expected to make a full recovery, Inspector Ndebele said.

"We appeal to anyone who might have information about the suspects to visit their nearest police station. We urge members of the public to exercise caution and be on the lookout for criminals," he added.

Source - zimlive

