Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

'Alcohol remains banned' Ramaphosa says

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected calls by the Gauteng Liquor Forum to lift the alcohol ban.

Ramaphosa announced on Friday that the members of the Forum to seek economic relief through programs offered by the government.



Earlier this week the Forum threatened to institute legal proceedings if Ramaphosa does not lift the ban. Lawyers representing Ramaphosa told the Forum that, "In the absence of a lockdown, the worst effects of the spread of COVID-19 are likely to be felt in those very sectors of society that you claim to represent – those who live in the poorest conditions..the most vulnerable in society."

South Africans are also banned from selling and buying cigarettes during the lockdown.




Source - Byo24News/ENCA

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans wait for Mnangagwa lockdown decision

2 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Dying alone with no family around the evils of corona virus

2 hrs ago | 730 Views

Botswana speaks on deportation of Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Buyanga challenges court order

3 hrs ago | 610 Views

Suspected Covid-19 body kept on wheelchair

3 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Concerned Bosso coach speaks

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Motorist shot at Bulawayo traffic lights during attempted robbery

3 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Zimbabwe police bans journalists from working during lockdown

5 hrs ago | 1609 Views

How Ramaphosa's soldiers killed Collin Khosa

6 hrs ago | 1666 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe made cigarettes smuggled into SA, trio arrested

6 hrs ago | 1655 Views

PHOTO: General Chiwenga descends on Marondera

6 hrs ago | 3883 Views

7 year old boy dies in bed with mother

7 hrs ago | 4062 Views

ZANU PF launches online survey on the extension of lockdown days

8 hrs ago | 2931 Views

Zapu RSA chapters strongly condemns xenophobic attacks on Africans by China

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

In honour of a selfless leader

8 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains the MDC Alliance legitimacy

8 hrs ago | 4970 Views

Zimbabweans: Highly Literate, Poorly Skilled | State of the Nation with the late Zororo Makamba

9 hrs ago | 1124 Views

ZimThrive to host 24-hour virtual festival celebration for Zimbabwe 40th independence

9 hrs ago | 406 Views

Knives out for Chamisa over broken Ndebele tweet

10 hrs ago | 6230 Views

Water Security Threats: Myth or Reality

10 hrs ago | 293 Views

Banks urge periodic devaluation of pegged Zimdollar rate

11 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Extending Zimbabwe's lockdown 'seems necessary'

11 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Danger over Covid-19 spread during GMAZ mealie meal distribution

12 hrs ago | 627 Views

Chamisa camp's bravado is palpable, the law must be upheld

12 hrs ago | 4977 Views

Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders

12 hrs ago | 283 Views

'Recovering looted offshore funds taxing'

12 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Lockdown to wipe out 25% of Zimbabwe jobs

12 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Covid-19 knocks Zimra revenues

12 hrs ago | 654 Views

MDC infighting intensifies

12 hrs ago | 3237 Views

COVID-19 risk: Nurses threaten strike

12 hrs ago | 543 Views

Thorngrove receive borehole donation

12 hrs ago | 298 Views

Bulawayo under siege

12 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Temba Mliswa demands emergency CDF to fight COVID-19

12 hrs ago | 508 Views

'Ease lockdown for people to restock food'

12 hrs ago | 653 Views

Soldiers lock down Chivhu

12 hrs ago | 950 Views

Zanu-PF told not to politicise COVID-19 aid

12 hrs ago | 186 Views

PPC Zimbabwe loses $1,8bn appeal

12 hrs ago | 556 Views

CSC faces uncertain future

12 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mayor fears increase in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 801 Views

Is the New Dispensation keen on devolution?

12 hrs ago | 185 Views

Residents, Chamisa's councillors row over Mnangagwa rice

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

Minister Ncube slams millers

12 hrs ago | 439 Views

RBZ suspends senior economist over leaked document

12 hrs ago | 869 Views

Lockdown violation arrests rise

13 hrs ago | 274 Views

Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

13 hrs ago | 733 Views

Spike in Covid-19 cases worries Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 941 Views

Televised address for Independence

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Matebeleland South seeks $22m to set up isolation centres

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe imports 245 pigs

13 hrs ago | 461 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days