Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Concerned Bosso coach speaks

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FOR Highlanders coach Mark Harrison, this is probably the most difficult period in his life.

With the 2020 Premiership season failing to kick off last month following the suspension of all sporting activities and current nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, Harrison is holed up in the country concerned about his family in Europe.

While some of the coaches are seized with monitoring their players after giving out individual training programmes, it is a different situation with Harrison who admits to be a concerned man.

The Englishman is rather spending much of his time monitoring the situation in the United Kingdom, his home country and one of the most affected countries in the world.

His mother and daughter are in the UK while his brother is in Norway.

Harrison's son and former Harare City goalkeeper Ryan is in South Africa, a country that has recorded more cases in Africa.

And speaking to H-Metro yesterday, the Highlanders coach said his situation is not easy.

"…it's not easy, with our family in lockdown in various countries around the world, it's a little concerning," Harrison said.

"Well my mother is in the UK, my brother is in Norway, my daughter in UK and my son in South Africa. So you see, widely spread but all ok."

The nomadic coach replaced Dutchman Pieter de Jongh, who left for champions FC Platinum following the expiry of his four-month contract at the end of last year.

Harrison penned a two-year deal with the Bulawayo giants at the beginning of the year, having been in England since leaving Harare City last year.

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans wait for Mnangagwa lockdown decision

2 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Dying alone with no family around the evils of corona virus

2 hrs ago | 925 Views

Botswana speaks on deportation of Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Buyanga challenges court order

3 hrs ago | 690 Views

Suspected Covid-19 body kept on wheelchair

3 hrs ago | 1428 Views

'Alcohol remains banned' Ramaphosa says

4 hrs ago | 672 Views

Motorist shot at Bulawayo traffic lights during attempted robbery

4 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Zimbabwe police bans journalists from working during lockdown

5 hrs ago | 1673 Views

How Ramaphosa's soldiers killed Collin Khosa

6 hrs ago | 1704 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe made cigarettes smuggled into SA, trio arrested

6 hrs ago | 1697 Views

PHOTO: General Chiwenga descends on Marondera

7 hrs ago | 3989 Views

7 year old boy dies in bed with mother

7 hrs ago | 4147 Views

ZANU PF launches online survey on the extension of lockdown days

8 hrs ago | 2987 Views

Zapu RSA chapters strongly condemns xenophobic attacks on Africans by China

8 hrs ago | 604 Views

In honour of a selfless leader

8 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains the MDC Alliance legitimacy

9 hrs ago | 5059 Views

Zimbabweans: Highly Literate, Poorly Skilled | State of the Nation with the late Zororo Makamba

10 hrs ago | 1133 Views

ZimThrive to host 24-hour virtual festival celebration for Zimbabwe 40th independence

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

Knives out for Chamisa over broken Ndebele tweet

10 hrs ago | 6384 Views

Water Security Threats: Myth or Reality

10 hrs ago | 297 Views

Banks urge periodic devaluation of pegged Zimdollar rate

12 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Extending Zimbabwe's lockdown 'seems necessary'

12 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Danger over Covid-19 spread during GMAZ mealie meal distribution

12 hrs ago | 627 Views

Chamisa camp's bravado is palpable, the law must be upheld

12 hrs ago | 5067 Views

Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders

12 hrs ago | 283 Views

'Recovering looted offshore funds taxing'

12 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Lockdown to wipe out 25% of Zimbabwe jobs

12 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Covid-19 knocks Zimra revenues

12 hrs ago | 664 Views

MDC infighting intensifies

12 hrs ago | 3294 Views

COVID-19 risk: Nurses threaten strike

12 hrs ago | 549 Views

Thorngrove receive borehole donation

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

Bulawayo under siege

12 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Temba Mliswa demands emergency CDF to fight COVID-19

12 hrs ago | 529 Views

'Ease lockdown for people to restock food'

12 hrs ago | 660 Views

Soldiers lock down Chivhu

12 hrs ago | 957 Views

Zanu-PF told not to politicise COVID-19 aid

12 hrs ago | 189 Views

PPC Zimbabwe loses $1,8bn appeal

12 hrs ago | 563 Views

CSC faces uncertain future

12 hrs ago | 528 Views

Mayor fears increase in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 823 Views

Is the New Dispensation keen on devolution?

13 hrs ago | 185 Views

Residents, Chamisa's councillors row over Mnangagwa rice

13 hrs ago | 476 Views

Minister Ncube slams millers

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

RBZ suspends senior economist over leaked document

13 hrs ago | 880 Views

Lockdown violation arrests rise

13 hrs ago | 275 Views

Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

13 hrs ago | 737 Views

Spike in Covid-19 cases worries Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 958 Views

Televised address for Independence

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Matebeleland South seeks $22m to set up isolation centres

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe imports 245 pigs

13 hrs ago | 465 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days