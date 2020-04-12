Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Buyanga challenges court order

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Businessman Frank Buyanga, who was given 24 hours by the High Court to return his five-year-old child he forcibly took from the mother at Waterfalls Shopping Centre recently, Friday said he was filing an appeal against the order.

On Thursday the High Court ordered Buyanga to return the child and failure to do so will result in his arrest for contempt of court.

In a press statement yesterday through his South Africa-based lawyer, William Wilcock, said his client has been lodging various complaints against corrupt individuals and various government departments who were interfering with the matter and that no one was being able to assist him on the case.

"On 16 April 2020 the High Court in Zimbabwe made a provisional order that our client, Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi, must return his son, to the child's mother, within twenty-four hours. We wish to make it public that Mr Sadiqi's legal team in Zimbabwe is filing an appeal against this order and we expect the court's decision to be successfully overturned.

"Mr Sadiqi has been a victim of corruption from various Governmental departments in Zimbabwe, which is evident from the fact that after Ms Chantelle Muteswa kidnapped his son from a police station on 11 March 2020, no authorities, police or court officials, were willing to assist Mr Sadiqi in locating his son or attempting to have him returned," he said.

Wilcock added, "Complaints were filed at numerous police stations against Ms Muteswa, yet nothing resulted from these complaints. In 2019 Mr Sadiqi was granted temporary custody of his son by the Children's Court after Ms Muteswa was unable to provide safe and suitable accommodation for the child, yet she was still able to disappear with Mr Sadiqi's son with no authorities assisting Mr Sadiqi in recovering his son."

He said on March 19, 2020, Buyanga was granted joint custody of his son, in the High Court which was being described a landmark judgment in Zimbabwe.

"Mr Sadiqi has already personally written to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and the Judicial Services Commission in March and beginning of April 2020, to lodge complaints against certain police and court officials for their roles in refusing to assist in the return of his son after the kidnapping by Ms Muteswa.

Honourable Justice Manzunzu is one of the officials that Mr Sadiqi lodged a complaint against, and he is also the very judge who presided over the hearing in the High Court on 16 April 2020 and granted the order that Mr Sadiqi must return his son.

"We find the fact that the Honourable judge did not recuse himself from this matter to be peculiar and unethical, especially in light of the fact that there was already a complaint lodged against him by a party to the hearing. We are further surprised that this order was made whilst Mr Sadiqi is outside of the jurisdiction of the court, which puts into question the authority and effectiveness of the order.

It is highly irregular for a court to grant such an order where the Respondent is already outside of the court's jurisdiction. We trust that the appeal against this order will be upheld and that the complaints lodged by Mr Sadiqi against certain officials will be handled seriously," Wilcock said.

The child was at the centre of a recent landmark judgment on joint guardianship and custody, which granted fathers joint parental powers over children born out of wedlock.

The previous legal position granted full guardianship and custody to the mother.

But after the judgment, the child was forcibly taken away from her mother at a shopping centre by violent men with the boy's grandmother seriously injured.

The boy's mother, Chantelle Muteswa filed an application at the High Court seeking the return of the child.

The High Court handed down the judgment on Thursday which obliged Buyanga to hand over the child to Waterfalls Police Station, where Chantelle will pick him up.

He had 24 hours to comply once the order is served on him at 3 Uplands Close, Highlands, Harare, or on his legal practitioners, Mtombeni, Mukwesha & Partners, whichever occurs sooner.

During the lockdown, Buyanga can only communicate with the child for an hour through the phone.

The court also ordered the Registrar-General's Office to surrender the child's passport to the Registrar of High Court within 24 hours.

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans wait for Mnangagwa lockdown decision

2 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Dying alone with no family around the evils of corona virus

2 hrs ago | 976 Views

Botswana speaks on deportation of Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Suspected Covid-19 body kept on wheelchair

4 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Concerned Bosso coach speaks

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

'Alcohol remains banned' Ramaphosa says

4 hrs ago | 688 Views

Motorist shot at Bulawayo traffic lights during attempted robbery

4 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Zimbabwe police bans journalists from working during lockdown

6 hrs ago | 1693 Views

How Ramaphosa's soldiers killed Collin Khosa

6 hrs ago | 1710 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe made cigarettes smuggled into SA, trio arrested

6 hrs ago | 1710 Views

PHOTO: General Chiwenga descends on Marondera

7 hrs ago | 4020 Views

7 year old boy dies in bed with mother

8 hrs ago | 4163 Views

ZANU PF launches online survey on the extension of lockdown days

8 hrs ago | 2996 Views

Zapu RSA chapters strongly condemns xenophobic attacks on Africans by China

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

In honour of a selfless leader

9 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains the MDC Alliance legitimacy

9 hrs ago | 5081 Views

Zimbabweans: Highly Literate, Poorly Skilled | State of the Nation with the late Zororo Makamba

10 hrs ago | 1134 Views

ZimThrive to host 24-hour virtual festival celebration for Zimbabwe 40th independence

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

Knives out for Chamisa over broken Ndebele tweet

10 hrs ago | 6417 Views

Water Security Threats: Myth or Reality

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

Banks urge periodic devaluation of pegged Zimdollar rate

12 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Extending Zimbabwe's lockdown 'seems necessary'

12 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Danger over Covid-19 spread during GMAZ mealie meal distribution

12 hrs ago | 628 Views

Chamisa camp's bravado is palpable, the law must be upheld

12 hrs ago | 5100 Views

Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders

12 hrs ago | 284 Views

'Recovering looted offshore funds taxing'

12 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Lockdown to wipe out 25% of Zimbabwe jobs

12 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Covid-19 knocks Zimra revenues

12 hrs ago | 666 Views

MDC infighting intensifies

12 hrs ago | 3304 Views

COVID-19 risk: Nurses threaten strike

12 hrs ago | 550 Views

Thorngrove receive borehole donation

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

Bulawayo under siege

12 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Temba Mliswa demands emergency CDF to fight COVID-19

12 hrs ago | 535 Views

'Ease lockdown for people to restock food'

12 hrs ago | 661 Views

Soldiers lock down Chivhu

12 hrs ago | 958 Views

Zanu-PF told not to politicise COVID-19 aid

12 hrs ago | 189 Views

PPC Zimbabwe loses $1,8bn appeal

12 hrs ago | 564 Views

CSC faces uncertain future

12 hrs ago | 529 Views

Mayor fears increase in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 829 Views

Is the New Dispensation keen on devolution?

13 hrs ago | 185 Views

Residents, Chamisa's councillors row over Mnangagwa rice

13 hrs ago | 477 Views

Minister Ncube slams millers

13 hrs ago | 441 Views

RBZ suspends senior economist over leaked document

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Lockdown violation arrests rise

13 hrs ago | 276 Views

Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

13 hrs ago | 737 Views

Spike in Covid-19 cases worries Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 961 Views

Televised address for Independence

13 hrs ago | 256 Views

Matebeleland South seeks $22m to set up isolation centres

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe imports 245 pigs

13 hrs ago | 466 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days