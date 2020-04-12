Latest News Editor's Choice


Botswana speaks on deportation of Zimbabweans

by Moyo Roy
2 hrs ago | Views
Botswana has denied reports that it has embarked on the forceful deportation of Zimbabwean nationals from the country in its efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The country's Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation said the recent deportation of Zimbabweans was done in cooperation with the Zimbabwean government.

"The assertion being made is completely inaccurate. The fact of the matter is that the recent repatriation exercise was undertaken jointly with the Government of Zimbabwe, following requests from Zimbabwean nationals who wanted to be assisted to return home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the lockdown measures put in place.

"In the spirit of solidarity and the excellent relations between the two countries, on 16th April 2020, two hundred and fifty-five (255) Zimbabwean nationals were voluntarily repatriated from Botswana by road and received by Zimbabwean authorities at the Ramokgwebana Border Post," said the Ministry.

"In appreciating the consequences of the lockdown on movement restrictions and in keeping with the spirit of the exercise, none of the repatriated individuals was charged for breaching immigration rules."

Botswana said it is committed to working closely with Zimbabwe remain committed to working closely in responding to the outbreak of COVID-19 and mitigating its impact on both countries, as well as, on the livelihood of their nationals.

"In this context, the two countries will continue to collaborate and coordinate voluntary repatriations when necessary. The Ministry further wishes to inform that the Government of Botswana is also working with other governments to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of their citizens from Botswana."

Source - Byo24News

