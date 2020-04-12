News / Africa
Zimbabwe Community SA, Zim Embassy creates Aid Seeker Database for COVID-19
The Zimbabwean Community in South Africa and Zimbabwe Embassy have created an Aid Seeker Database for COVID-19 in that country.
In a notice the Zimbabwe Community in SA said those with relatives who need help on COVID19 should engage the embassy for consideration.
"The Embassy has requested that we submit the names and contact details of those in dire need of aid. They have created an online form so you submit your details as well," reads the notice they circulated through Facebook wall.
"You can choose to fill only our form and we will send your details to the Embassy as well as any other donors. If you only fill the Embassy they will handle how you get aid. Please submit your details by clicking and filling the form."
Zim-Community SA Aid Seeker Form can be obtained through this link https://forms.gle/a5Zhk77vD2nXrEy88 (Information goes to Zim-Community Database and will be shared with donors willing to assist).
The Zimbabwe Embassy form is found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ML5ZDXX (This sends information directly to the Embassy).
Source - Byo24News