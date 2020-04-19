Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Coronavirus 'cure' unveiled in Madagascar

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina has unveiled a controversial tea that prevents and cures the deadly Coronavirus.

The herbal medication which is called COVID-Organics was developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA).

"Rajoelina  told delegates who came to the launch that, "Tests have been carried out and two people have now been cured by this brew."

IMRA said COVID-Organics will be used as prophylaxis, that is for prevention, but clinical observations have shown a trend towards its effectiveness in curative treatment.

Madagascar currently has 121 positive cases of the novel Coronavirus and  39 recoveries.

Recently the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland  issued a circular telling its citizens who are in Madagascar to leave the country.

"As countries respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including travel and border restrictions, the FCO advises British nationals against all but essential international travel. Any country or area may restrict travel without notice. If you live in the UK and are currently traveling abroad, you are strongly advised to return now, where and while there are still commercial routes available. Many airlines are suspending flights and many airports are closing, preventing flights from leaving." The UK said.





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pokello not on Facebook

14 mins ago | 15 Views

New tight measures for repatriation of bodies from South Africa

26 mins ago | 71 Views

No red carpet for UK returnees, says Mavhima

30 mins ago | 72 Views

Harare spruces up roads in CBD

31 mins ago | 64 Views

Polymerase Chain Reaction tests for returnees

34 mins ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up Covid-19 testing

35 mins ago | 54 Views

Arenel sweets donates $250 000 to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe price moratorium not legally binding says CCZ

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Nelson Chamisa talks tough

3 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Sylvester Nguni's mother dies of coronavirus?

3 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive again

3 hrs ago | 1644 Views

South Africa nurses threaten mass stayaway

3 hrs ago | 935 Views

Sadc notes rise in domestic violence cases during Covid-19 lockdown

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Learn how to Trade Bitcoin: A Forex Guide

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

First Covid-19 death from rural Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Government announces commodities prize freeze

4 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zanu-PF UK donates towards Covid-19 right

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimbabwe's exclusion from G20 debt relief must not block assistance for Covid-19 response

6 hrs ago | 706 Views

G20 debt exclusion a Western vendetta against Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 991 Views

Liquid Telecom helps Zimbabwe to establish COVID-19 toll-free '2023' helpline

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe records 4th COVID-19 death

7 hrs ago | 2143 Views

City Parking resumes clamping

7 hrs ago | 884 Views

Covid-19 has equalized us: Ndiweni

7 hrs ago | 1443 Views

MDC Alliance condemns arrest and detention of MP Tsunga and others

7 hrs ago | 957 Views

Illegal miner dies after defying lockdown

8 hrs ago | 934 Views

Police officers in uniform barred from buying maize meal

8 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Shepherd Bushiri distributes food parcels

8 hrs ago | 1402 Views

World risks 'biblical' famines due to pandemic

9 hrs ago | 680 Views

Thorngrove still needs more PPEs

9 hrs ago | 623 Views

Vendors propose govt protection from service providers during lockdown

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Former legislator calls for govt to lockdown Plumtree supermarket

9 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Unpacking the imf debt relief. debunking the narrative that Zimbabwe was snubbed

9 hrs ago | 902 Views

No coronavirus funds stollen by Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Machete gang strikes, arrested

10 hrs ago | 850 Views

Bulawayo Covid-19 centre 'will be overwhelmed'

10 hrs ago | 620 Views

Returning Zimbabweans expose govt

10 hrs ago | 1651 Views

More Zimbabweans in SA register for repatriation home

10 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Malaria is the other fight we should not forget

10 hrs ago | 186 Views

Fuel prices will fall, says Zera

10 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Trio arrested for car break-ins

10 hrs ago | 503 Views

Residents sleeping in water queues

10 hrs ago | 481 Views

Blow for Marondera nurses

10 hrs ago | 698 Views

'Zimbabwe food situation gallops to alarming levels'

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mutare closes Sakubva market

10 hrs ago | 401 Views

MPs want transparency on 'mega deals'

10 hrs ago | 271 Views

Malaria cases increase by 40%

10 hrs ago | 252 Views

'A circus called MDC-Alliance'

11 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Gutu rips into Chamisa, Khupe

11 hrs ago | 4440 Views

29 returnees quarantined in Victoria Falls

11 hrs ago | 520 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days